2017 saw K-pop fans devoid of a release from long-beloved boy band Infinite, but after a few internal changes—including the departure of rapper-dancer-singer Hoya—the outfit has returned with new full-length album Top Seed.

Their first release as a six-member, "Tell Me" sees the band embracing a more electro-pop feel than their signature, '80s-inspired synth sound. A bouncy, sample-driven production backs the guys who are focused on remaining strong even without one of their two main rappers. Infinite's focus on moving forward is felt by blending the second verse into a mix of rap and vocals, kicked off by rapper Dongwoo before leader Sunggyu throws his harmonies into the section.