MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

After the Golden Globes concluded late last night, much of the online chatter was focused on who won, who was snubbed, the powerful messages conveyed by stars wearing black and speaking their minds, and, of course, Oprah’s show-stopping speech. Now that the party has come and gone, the focus now has turned to which nominees and winners will go on to be successful at the Academy Awards, and at least one of the musical categories seems like it might select the same winner at both ceremonies. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, better known simply as the songwriting duo Pasek & Paul, now appear to be a lock for the Academy Award for the Best Original Song...and the nominations haven’t even been announced yet.

The two industry favorites just beat out some stiff competition from superstars like Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas, and Mary J. Blige, all of whom also have a chance at being nominated for an Oscar when the names are read aloud on the morning of January 23. Their song “This Is Me” from the musical film The Greatest Showman sounds like exactly the kind of uplifting, inspiring, emotional tune that people love to vote for, and it’s a perfect example of Oscar bait. While The Greatest Showman likely won’t collect many Oscars when the ceremony rolls around in March, the Best Original Song vertical is the film’s best chance for a win, and the Golden Globe honor is only the latest indication that “This Is Me” is on track to collect some gold.

The track was originally sung by Keala Settle in the movie, and recently, pop star Kesha covered the tune in an effort to make it a serious hit. There is some potential there for radio play and chart-climbing, but even if it doesn’t rule like past smashes that received love from the Oscars like Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go,” Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” or Pharrell’s “Happy,” the fact that there’s another big name attached will bring some much-needed attention to the composition. The movie’s soundtrack just bolted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. this week, which is another accomplishment that will not go unnoticed by Oscar voters when the time comes. There aren’t many other potential nominees that are receiving the same kind of promotional push that “This Is Me” is currently enjoying, and those efforts matter.