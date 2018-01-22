2017 saw reggaeton coming back in a big way thanks to the huge success of "Despacito" and "Mi Gente," and now the genre looks to grow in an even bigger way with J Balvin's latest release in "Machika" featuring Brazil's Anitta and Aruba's Jeon.

First of all, the song itself has a clear intention of expanding what people know and expect from reggaeton—a staple of Balvin's career who helped lead the music scene's revitalized movement to a smoother blend of rapping and singing. While "Machika" has a clear reggaeton beat that kicks in around the 20-second mark, there's a heavy influence of electronic music with a swirl of percolating EDM beats buzzing through the entire song that could give the track a more accessible, inviting sound to those still needing to hop aboard the Latin-pop train.

Plus, the artists themselves prove the expanding scope of reggaeaton. While Panama, Puerto Rico and, most recently, Colombia have been the epicenter of the scene's talent, bringing a Brazilian pop diva in Anitta and Aruban singer-producer in Jeon together with one of the world's biggest regageton stars in J Balvin proves how the scene is expanding way past its core creators. This song continues J Balvin's journey of working with diverse collaborators that have included the likes of Pharrell, Beyoncé, Major Lazer and France's Willy William to wow new audiences.