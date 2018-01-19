Getty Images

Seemingly without warning or provocation (at least that was mentioned in his slew of short messages), hip-hop musician Ja Rule tore into fellow artist 50 Cent this morning in a tweet storm that is garnering a lot of negative attention, and not just because of the two names involved. In his multi-tweet tirade, Ja Rule didn’t hold back, starting off by calling 50 Cent “PUSSY” and tweeting directly to the “In Da Club” star saying “your my bitch.” One tweet stood out as downright ugly and particularly insulting, and not just to the man it was intended to offend.

Let’s be clear I mind my business... but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth... I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao... #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

If Ja Rule wants to claim that 50 Cent isn’t as tough as he is trying to appear, that’s fine. I won’t argue his point, but why do comments this particular brand of nasty need to be a part of this conversation? If one wants to make the other out to be lesser, there are plenty of ways to do so without resorting to old-school, tired clichés that reek of homophobia. In his message, Rule is clearly equating man-on-man sex with being inherently bad, and at this point when our government is putting LGBTQ people and their rights at risk and the general public's viewpoints is finally in favor of the community, that kind of language and behavior simply will not fly. It’s not funny, it’s not clever, and in 2018, it is unacceptable. 50 and Ja have traded barbs for years now, and frankly, that is not the point. I don’t care if they like each other, if they hate each other, or if either of them (or both of them) only keep this feud going for the attention, but there are plenty of things that could be brought up that are actually relevant or that make more sense than lazily flinging gay jokes. Ja Rule’s tweet is unnecessary and a sign of immaturity not befitting of a musician with such a large following.