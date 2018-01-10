The messages Jack White tries to express through his music aren’t always clear upon a first play, but with his just-released single, there is no question about what the decorated musician wants the listener to take away.

“Connected By Love” is immediately about being connected to other people, though there’s a side of the track that focuses on heartbreak, contrasting with the seemingly uplifting, feel-good sense the music and title seem to suggest.

The track is standard rock fare backed by soulful female vocals, which bolster the tune and take it to heights it couldn’t have reached on its own. While some of White’s material can be a bit too obscure and alternative to reach the masses, “Connected” feels like the sort of song most people can enjoy, and the message certainly helps with that.