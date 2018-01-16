Just days after dropping his new single “Connected By Love,” rock icon Jack White has shared his upcoming tour dates with the world, giving his massive fan base a lot to look forward to in 2018...as if the promise of a new record wasn't enough.
The former White Stripes frontman revealed his live schedule for much of the rest of 2018 earlier today, and he’s planning on heading out onto the road in April just a month after his third solo LP Boarding House Reach drops. The tour will conclude in mid-August, though White has fit in a few breaks in between sets, as he needs the time off in order to be at his best for the next run of shows.
While he could likely sell out any venue in almost any city by this point, White’s tour seems to be all over the place...just like him. Among his upcoming tour dates are several festivals—Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, Governors Ball are all included on the list—and a handful of arenas, which shows he’s ready to take his career to yet another level on this outing.
It is odd to see that while he is performing two shows in major cities like Houston, Dallas, London, and Paris, he isn’t heading to Los Angeles, New York City (aside from his Gov Ball headlining gig), or Chicago. He’d easily be able to sell out massive venues in those locales, if not several times over, and even if he needed to return to them later on in the tour, it would make sense for both his fans and his bank account. Skipping the three most populous cities in the country seems an unwise choice, but surely the musician has his reasoning.
Perhaps as time goes on and tickets sell well (or don’t), White will amend his schedule and make fans in those major metropolises, as well as much of the rest of the world which isn’t getting any love, very happy with added shows.
Before he shares his highly-anticipated new album in full and takes to the stage, check out White's tour dates and take a tour of his Nashville record shop below!
April 19 - Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
April 20 - Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
April 21 - 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI
April 23 - Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE
April 24 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS
April 25 - Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO
April 27 - Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX
April 29 - Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX
April 30 - Revention Music Center – Houston, TX
May 1 - Revention Music Center – Houston, TX
May 2 - Austin360 Amphitheater – Austin, TX
May 4 – 6 - Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA
May 25 – 27 - Boston Calling Music Festival – Boston, MA
May 27 - Brewery Ommegang – Cooperstown, NY
May 29 - The Anthem – Washington, DC
June 1 – 3 - Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY
June 4 - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH
June 6 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH
June 7 - Dome Arena – Rochester, NY
June 8 - Artpark Mainstage Theater – Lewiston, NY
June 9 - Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON
June 27 - London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
June 28 - London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
July 2 - AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL
July 3 - L’Olympia – Paris, FR
July 4 - L’Olympia – Paris, FR
August 6 - The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
August 8 - 1st Bank Center – Broomfield, CO
August 9 - SaltAir – Salt Lake City, UT
August 11 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Portland, OR
August 12 - Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
August 13 - WAMU Theatre – Seattle, WA
August 15 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
August 19 - Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
August 21 - Viejas Arena – San Diego, CA
August 22 - Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
August 23 - The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV
