Just days after dropping his new single “Connected By Love,” rock icon Jack White has shared his upcoming tour dates with the world, giving his massive fan base a lot to look forward to in 2018...as if the promise of a new record wasn't enough.

The former White Stripes frontman revealed his live schedule for much of the rest of 2018 earlier today, and he’s planning on heading out onto the road in April just a month after his third solo LP Boarding House Reach drops. The tour will conclude in mid-August, though White has fit in a few breaks in between sets, as he needs the time off in order to be at his best for the next run of shows.

While he could likely sell out any venue in almost any city by this point, White’s tour seems to be all over the place...just like him. Among his upcoming tour dates are several festivals—Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, Governors Ball are all included on the list—and a handful of arenas, which shows he’s ready to take his career to yet another level on this outing.