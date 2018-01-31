Most of the major music festivals in the U.S. have already announced their lineups for 2018, and just as things were becoming truly monotonous and it seemed as if there were no great surprises left, New York City’s Panorama has unveiled the biggest shock of the year.
While there are a number of talented artists heading to the party, one name stands above the rest as the most exciting: Janet Jackson. That’s right, Ms. Jackson (if you’re nast...well, you know the joke) will headline Saturday night at the event, hopefully performing a healthy mix of her biggest hits and some recent cuts from her 2015 No. 1 record Unbreakable.
Seeing Jackson on any bill is a thrill, but it’s especially enticing in 2018, as too many festivals seem to be copying one another. There are only so many headliners available in any given year, but it is a bummer for those who love attending these types of concerts to see names like Eminem and Jack White pop up over and over again. It’s not that they aren’t talented or excellent performers, but their appearance at many of the major parties proves how similar festivals have become, and any brand that’s willing to put up the money to try something new and take a risk should be rewarded not just with a sold-out staging, but with praise from those watching the industry.
Janet’s name being included already makes Panorama's the coolest lineup of the year, but thankfully, she is far from the only worthwhile act on the roster.
Panorama’s first evening will be headlined by The Weeknd, while The Killers will run the show on Sunday. The rest of the lineup spans genres, decades, and it features a healthy mix of chart-toppers and newcomers, which makes Panorama one of the best-curated events of the year.
On Friday, Dua Lipa, Migos, Jhené Aiko, Sabrina Claudio, and recent GRAMMY winners Father John Misty and The War on Drugs will perform before the headliner. On Saturday, before Janet takes to the main stage, attendees can turn up for SZA, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, and PVRIS. The final day of the festival will see names like Odesza, Fleet Foxes, The xx, and the legendary David Byrne warm up the crowd before The Killers end it all.
The 2018 staging of Panorama is slated to take place on Randall’s Island in New York City from July 27 - 29. Single-day tickets start at just $79, and they will go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10 AM EST.
