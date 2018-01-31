Most of the major music festivals in the U.S. have already announced their lineups for 2018, and just as things were becoming truly monotonous and it seemed as if there were no great surprises left, New York City’s Panorama has unveiled the biggest shock of the year.

While there are a number of talented artists heading to the party, one name stands above the rest as the most exciting: Janet Jackson. That’s right, Ms. Jackson (if you’re nast...well, you know the joke) will headline Saturday night at the event, hopefully performing a healthy mix of her biggest hits and some recent cuts from her 2015 No. 1 record Unbreakable.

Seeing Jackson on any bill is a thrill, but it’s especially enticing in 2018, as too many festivals seem to be copying one another. There are only so many headliners available in any given year, but it is a bummer for those who love attending these types of concerts to see names like Eminem and Jack White pop up over and over again. It’s not that they aren’t talented or excellent performers, but their appearance at many of the major parties proves how similar festivals have become, and any brand that’s willing to put up the money to try something new and take a risk should be rewarded not just with a sold-out staging, but with praise from those watching the industry.