Justin Timberlake's Singles, Ranked

Photo of the day

Dec. 29: Eternal Xmas

No one does the holidays quite like Mariah Carey, and every year she continues to prove that. Continuing her Christmas celebration which included sleigh rides, skiing and getting cozy next to the fireplace, Carey put on her cowboy hat and let loose in the Aspens. Recently, Carey celebrated her iconic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reaching the top 10 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart for the first time ever!