Just a few days after officially kicking off the latest era of his already-stellar career with his electronic, glitch-tastic new single “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake has announced that he’s going back out on tour, though so far, only fans in North America will benefit. The Man of the Woods Tour shares a name with his upcoming fifth solo album, which will be released February 2, ending a fairly quiet musical hiatus...at least as far as full collections are concerned.

The singer-songwriter has announced 27 dates across the United States and Canada, starting on March 13 in Toronto and wrapping on May 30 in his hometown, Memphis, TN. 27 shows seems like a short trek for someone as big as JT, and it’s entirely possible that he has plenty of other dates, perhaps all around the world, ready to reveal any day now. Depending on how well this first leg sells, he may announce an entire second run across the country, as touring is where major artists like Timberlake make the biggest bucks these days.