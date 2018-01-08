Just a few days after officially kicking off the latest era of his already-stellar career with his electronic, glitch-tastic new single “Filthy,” Justin Timberlake has announced that he’s going back out on tour, though so far, only fans in North America will benefit. The Man of the Woods Tour shares a name with his upcoming fifth solo album, which will be released February 2, ending a fairly quiet musical hiatus...at least as far as full collections are concerned.
The singer-songwriter has announced 27 dates across the United States and Canada, starting on March 13 in Toronto and wrapping on May 30 in his hometown, Memphis, TN. 27 shows seems like a short trek for someone as big as JT, and it’s entirely possible that he has plenty of other dates, perhaps all around the world, ready to reveal any day now. Depending on how well this first leg sells, he may announce an entire second run across the country, as touring is where major artists like Timberlake make the biggest bucks these days.
Timberlake hasn’t toured since he was busy promoting his last album The 20/20 Experience back in 2013 and 2014. Since then, he’s been busy with film projects and collaborations, and now that he’s back on a traditional album cycle, a tour was imminent.
Just over a month before he heads out on the road with his full band, Timberlake will headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, where he’s taking to the stage for the third time.
Take a look at the full list of dates below!
March 13 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
March 18 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
March 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
March 25 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
March 31 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 4 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
April 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
April 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
May 9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 18 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
May 23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 30 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
