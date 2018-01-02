The singer posted an artsy video on his website to share the good news, revealing quite a few details in a just a minute. The record, titled Man of the Woods, is slated to drop on February 2, which is just one month from today! From the look (and sound) of the treatment, it appears that this time around, there will be more guitars, a lot of references to his son, and production from frequent collaborator and friend Pharrell (who makes a cameo appearance) on the new record.

While most people are still recovering from their New Year’s hangovers and preparing to head back to work, Justin Timberlake started 2018 off right by announcing that he’s got a new album, and it’s coming very soon.

The video only features extremely short snippets of a few tunes from JT’s upcoming fifth solo record, but it is already clear that this doesn’t sound like the musician we’re used to. This isn’t the jazzy, dapper man we’ve gotten to know recently, nor is it the sexed-up dance-pop crooner from a decade ago. Instead, this era looks and sounds like it will see the GRAMMY winner going in a different direction altogether, which is incredibly exciting for someone as talented as he is.

The February 2 street date comes just two days before the singer-songwriter is slated to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, which surely means he’ll be tackling at least one new song during his time on the largest stage offered to musicians. Just as Beyoncé gifted the world with “Formation” a few days before she stepped onto the field with Coldplay and Bruno Mars a few years back, JT is hoping people will know (and like) the lead single that is likely coming any day now by the time the big game rolls around.

By the time Man of the Woods is released, four and a half years will have passed since Timberlake's last album The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2 came out in 2013. During that time, the former boy band member hasn’t been silent—he did release his No. 1 hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” which won him a GRAMMY and earned him his first Academy Award nomination—but fans have been waiting for him to create something, and hopefully, their patience will be rewarded by an excellent new collection of tunes.

