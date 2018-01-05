Justin Timberlake's new era officially kicks off with the release of "Filthy," the lead single to his upcoming album Man of the Woods. The artist reunited with frequent collaborators Timbaland and Danja, who also co-wrote and co-produced the track.

Despite the country-Americana feel previewed in the initial teaser, "Filthy" sees JT riding along a glitchy, electro-pop production glittered with electric guitars wails and crunching synthesizers. With the heavy helping of sassy, punchy vocals and a slew of memorably fun lyrics ("Haters gonna say it's fake / So, real" and "Put your filthy hands all over me / And no, this ain't the clean version"), making this Justin's most confident release since his "SexyBack" comeback. Listen now via Apple Music.

Mark Romanek, the director behind the "Filthy" video, also helmed videos for Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and Timberlake's own "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Earlier today, J-T teased the track on social media with the simple caption, "...so real." The singer turns on his acting switch as he goofily enters a stage while wearing an outfit that is very similar to something Steve Jobs would wear.