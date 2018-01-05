Justin Timberlake's new era officially kicks off with the release of "Filthy," the lead single to his upcoming album Man of the Woods. The artist reunited with frequent collaborators Timbaland and Danja, who also co-wrote and co-produced the track.
Despite the country-Americana feel previewed in the initial teaser, "Filthy" sees JT riding along a glitchy, electro-pop production glittered with electric guitars wails and crunching synthesizers. With the heavy helping of sassy, punchy vocals and a slew of memorably fun lyrics ("Haters gonna say it's fake / So, real" and "Put your filthy hands all over me / And no, this ain't the clean version"), making this Justin's most confident release since his "SexyBack" comeback. Listen now via Apple Music.
Mark Romanek, the director behind the "Filthy" video, also helmed videos for Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J.," Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and Timberlake's own "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Earlier today, J-T teased the track on social media with the simple caption, "...so real." The singer turns on his acting switch as he goofily enters a stage while wearing an outfit that is very similar to something Steve Jobs would wear.
Timberlake previously described his new as being almost as intense as a literal punch. “I wouldn’t say [my new material] is the antithesis of ‘20/20,’ but it does sound more singular,” he told Variety in November 2016. If ‘20/20’ sounded like it literally surrounds your entire head, this stuff feels more like it just punches you between the eyes.” A few months prior, the singer hinted at the album possibly having country themes, which was evident in the initial trailer. “Growing up in Tennessee, very central of the country, Memphis is known as being the birthplace of rock and roll," he told Carson Daly's 97.1 AMP Radio's Morning Show. "But also the home of the blues, but Nashville’s right down the street so there’s a lot of country music.”
Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake's fifth album and the follow-up to 2013's The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, drops on Feb. 2. The pre-order for the album shows the LP will be 16 songs.
Yes, just in time for his Super Bowl halftime performance. Next, read our essay that questions if his LP will be a confused jumble or a blended brilliance of styles.
