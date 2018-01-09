Kanye West doesn't need the spotlight to be a good samaritan. He recently rapped to a fan on the phone before she passed away from cancer, and the news was quietly spread around Twitter.

A Twitter user named Debbie wrote, "This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments." Kim Kardashian and her husband didn't publicly confirm the news, but Kim made it known that she was aware of the young girl with her response.