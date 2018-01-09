Kanye West doesn't need the spotlight to be a good samaritan. He recently rapped to a fan on the phone before she passed away from cancer, and the news was quietly spread around Twitter.
A Twitter user named Debbie wrote, "This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments." Kim Kardashian and her husband didn't publicly confirm the news, but Kim made it known that she was aware of the young girl with her response.
"We are praying for her family," the star tweeted. TMZ also reported the story, claiming West and the fan FaceTimed on the phone where he reportedly rapped her favorite song: "I Love Kanye." The rapper shouldn't be known solely for his sometimes-rowdy rants—he actually has a great heart. Last summer, 'Ye gifted a fan who was suffering from paralysis with a pair of Yeezys. "You are an inspiration. You show the world anything is possible. Thank you for sharing your journey," West wrote in the note.
This girl in my town had cancer and Kanye called her a couple days ago to rap for her. I think Kim was there too. Wasn’t even blasted on social media or anything. She passed yesterday. I have so much respect for him tho. Making her happy in her last moments.— debbie (@stalkdebbie) January 3, 2018
We are praying for her family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pjEUhPboFb— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2018
Kanye has been been out of the public eye ever since he was hospitalized in November 2016 due to a reported mental breakdown after he canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour following a rant-filled concert in Sacramento that was cut short after three songs. There are rumors stirring that he's planning to follow up The Life of Pablo with a new album this year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, watch this episode of The Kanye Effect break down Ye's massive influence below:
User Comments