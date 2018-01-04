While the movie appears to be intense and filled with dramatic action sequences, "All the Stars" actually takes an opposite turn. The song is a tender, electronic-based love ballad—a sound that is unexpected but very refreshing for both artists. "Love, let's talk about love / Is it anything and everything you hoped for? / I get a feeling on youI get a feeling on you," K-Dot croons on the warbled refrain. SZA then swoops in the chorus section to add her sweet vocals.

Kendrick Lamar teamed up with his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA for "All the Stars," the first taste from the Black Panther soundtrack (did you watch the epic trailers yet?) . Oh yeah, the rapper is curating the whole thing too!

The rapper calling the shots on the upcoming soundtracks is the perfect choice, as he has been open about his political stance and uplifting Black people, especially in the past few years of his career.

As seen in 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly and last year's DAMN., Lamar is very self-aware of what it means to be Black in a world that often tries to silence our voices. So it will be fun to see what he does with this soundtrack, as well as what other artists he called upon to record tunes for it. Marvel Studios' Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," he said about the new curator role. "I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Look out for Black Panther, directed by Creed's Ryan Coogler, on Feb. 16. It stars Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett as the titular character's mother Ramonda, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Sterling K. Brown, John Kani, Danai Gurira (Okoye), Forest Whitaker and Lupita Nyong'o as T'Challa's sister Nakia.

