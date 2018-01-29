The artist (who already took home four GRAMMYs tonight) began his set with the heart-pounding "XXX," one of the boldest tracks off his DAMN. album that also features U2. The American flag waved in the background as a group of soldiers marched on stage, many of whom were men of color. The British rockers soon joined Kendrick on stage for their chilling hook. The rapper then switched up his flow to perform the second verse of "DNA" and "King's Dead," the latter of which is the latest song from the TDE-curated Black Panther soundtrack. "Born warrior, lookin' for euphoria, but I don't see itI don't feel it, I'm paraplegic, tapped in when I'm maxed in / Comp-Town with the MAC 10s and the pumps in the background / I was absent, never OG, standout," he ferociously spit as young men dressed in flame-red hoodies fell to the ground to the sound of gunshots.

Kendrick Lamar being selected to open the 2018 GRAMMY Awards was the perfect choice, as the rapper knows just what's needed to spark some energy into the crowd. K-Dot's recent performances usually have a political undertone, but for tonight it felt way more visceral.

Another notable moment was the huge "THIS IS SATIRE" projection splattered on the stage as Dave Chappelle interrupted the performance to say, "I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man being honest in America, is being an honest black man in America." What made Kendrick's performance stand out from all his previous politically-charged ones is the timing. Man, the timing of this is spot on.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump displayed his racism and ignorance once again when he asked why American would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "sh*thole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway when the question of who would be protected under the diversity visa program was brought up. The moment rightfully brought anti-Trump protests from Haitian immigrants and even Jay-Z recently slammed the president for his remarks. So, while he didn't blatantly address the hateful comment, Kendrick's performance tonight was a not-so-subtle response to those in the White House who would rather see a person of color in the grave than on a major platform like the GRAMMYs.

Keep up with all things GRAMMYs 2018 right here. Next up, go back in time and watch an old-school Fuse x Kendrick interview at Bonnaroo: