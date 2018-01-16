Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are parents to a new baby girl!
Their third child and second daughter was born via surrogate on Jan. 15. If you're into specific details, she arrived at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. Kim shared the news on her website in a post simply called "She's Here!" “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”
Kim and Kanye's new child will be the little sister to their other two kids, Saint, 2, and North, who will be turning 5 years old in June. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” Kim continued.
Complex x FuseKim has been very vocal about her health scares and difficulty getting pregnant for the third time, and even openly contemplated using a surrogate on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in November 2016. Back in June, reports surfaced that her and Kanye closed on the decision to work with a surrogate mother. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim said on KUWTK in March. Her two pregnancies were both fraught with complications, including placenta accreta. The confirmation that the couple's surrogate was expecting a baby was announced last September.
