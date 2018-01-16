Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are parents to a new baby girl! Their third child and second daughter was born via surrogate on Jan. 15. If you're into specific details, she arrived at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. Kim shared the news on her website in a post simply called "She's Here!" “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Kim and Kanye's new child will be the little sister to their other two kids, Saint, 2, and North, who will be turning 5 years old in June. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” Kim continued.