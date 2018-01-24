After a several-year-long hiatus during which she spent some much-needed time off with her family, Lily Allen has returned to music with a new video for her latest single, “Trigger Bang.”

The track sees Allen, one of the most popular pop stars in the U.K., diving even deeper into hip-hop, which she touched on with her last album Sheezus. This time around, she’s invited fellow British artist Giggs to join her on the cut, and he opens the track with a verse spoken in his especially-English accent. Giggs is one of the hottest up-and-coming names across the pond, and his presence signifies that he might be about to raise his profile even higher.

Allen carries the rest of the song on her own, from the chorus to the later verses, and her low energy matches the simple beat behind her. There’s not a lot about the song that could be properly called “pop,” but that’s what the singer has been doing for a few years now, and she seems happy to continue down this road.