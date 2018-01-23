FUSE

Oscars

Get to Know the 5 Songs Nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar

A handful of well-known figures (Mary J. Blige and Common, to name just two) were nominated for Academy Awards this morning for their musical contributions...though there's a good chance you haven't heard them yet

"Mighty River" from 'Mudbound'

The Netflix original film was showered with praise when it was released in late 2017, and in the months since, it has become clear that singer Mary J. Blige has come out of the project as the biggest winner of all the talents connected. This morning, Blige was nominated for her first Oscar for the movie...actually, make that Oscars. Not only is she up for co-writing the song “Mighty River” alongside writers Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, but she’s also nominated in one of the acting verticals for her first major film role.

“Mystery Of Love” from 'Call Me By Your Name'

Despite being consistently adored by music critics whenever he releases any new music, Sufjan Stevens has never been nominated for any major award, including a GRAMMY, which would seem to be first up for a musician. He stepped in to write a handful of original songs for the romance film Call Me By Your Name, and critics and moviegoers were quick to point out that the artist should be nominated for his contributions. Stevens doesn’t talk much about his work, and with songs like “Mystery of Love,” he can let his creations speak for him.

“Remember Me” from 'Coco'

One of the most celebrated animated films of the past several years, Coco was a triumph on many counts, and the music featured played a big part in the movie being as loved as it is. Crafted by previous Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez (who now has an EGOT to his credit), “Remember Me” feels like it was made specifically to win an Academy Award...and while it might not come out on top in the end, it has already become a favorite for millions of children around the world.

“Stand Up For Something” from 'Marshall'

While the movie Marshall didn’t end up being the commercial success those behind it obviously wanted it to be, the movie about Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall was critically acclaimed, and it managed to earn a little love when it came to Oscar nomination day. The song “Stand Up For Something” was penned by previous Best Original Song champion hip-hop star Common and nine-time nominee Diane Warren, who has been up for this prize more times than even most of the most successful actors, but she has sadly never won.

“This Is Me” from 'The Greatest Showman'

The Greatest Showman was hyped as one of the best movies of 2017, and while it did perform well enough at the box office, it’s really the music that has ended up standing out more than anything (which is appropriate, considering the fact it's a musical). The soundtrack that accompanies the project has gone to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while lead single “This Is Me” has been pushed as the latest empowering anthem to come from a movie. The song itself is the biggest hit of the five nominated (it is approaching the Top 40 in the U.S.), and considering it just won the Golden Globe in this category a few weeks back, songwriters and producers Pasek & Paul look like they’re on their way to another Oscar win.

