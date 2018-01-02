John Shearer/Getty Images

Logan Paul is receiving widespread criticism for uploading a video that showed the Internet star stumbling upon an apparent suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara forest, which is known for its horrific historical reputation as a popular suicide site. The video was uploaded on Dec. 31, 2017 to his 15-million-plus subscriber channel, before being removed by the 22-year-old upon less than a day later. In the now-removed vlog, Paul and friends stumbled upon what appears to be the hanging body of man. Per BBC , the video only blurred only the victim's face (leaving other body parts to be distinguished and possibly identified) with Paul asking one of his companions,"What, you never stand next to a dead guy?" and laughing.

Paul apologized on Jan. 1 in a letter posted to Twitter saying, "I didn't do it for views, I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity...I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention."

Those in and outside the YouTube community condemned the video and his apology.

Suicide is serious. People have lost loved ones, idols, hero’s, fans to suicide. Filming a video and mocking a victim is not raising suicide awareness. Laughing at the body of a poor depressed soul. I can’t believe the disrespect of the victim, their family, and your YOUNG fans. — Grayson Dolan (@GraysonDolan) January 2, 2018

When my brother found my sister’s body, he screamed with horror & confusion & grief & tried to save her. That body was a person someone loved.



You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) January 2, 2018

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

Logan Paul made a second apology, this time via video, where he apologized to anyone who watched the video, those struggling with mental health and depression, and the victim and his family. He continued: "For my fans who are defending my actions, please don't. They do not deserve to be defended. The goal with my contnet is always to entertain, to push the boundaries, to be all-inclusive. The world I live in, I share almost everything I do, and the intent is never to be heartless, cruel or malicious. I made a huge mistake, I don't expect to be forgiven, I'm just here to apologize. I'm ashamed of myself, I'm disappointed in myself and I promise to be better."