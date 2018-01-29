Logic 's "1-800-273-8255" single was one of the most impactful songs of the year and the rapper took the final moment of his 2018 GRAMMY performance alongside featuring artists Alessia Cara and Khalid to give a hard-hitting, uplifting speech that made a direct dig at President Donald Trump.

Read the speech below where the rapper—who is mixed race—uplfits different minorities and marginalized groups, including one of the night's most direct statements in supporting the #MeToo movement. Logic also uses President Trump's infamous "shithole countries" remark as a way to lift up other cultures and countries too in one of the most poignant and politically aware moments of the night.

"Black is beautiful, hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met. And unto them I say, 'Stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love that will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity.'

"Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that evil of this world has done its best to conceal. To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity and thousands of years of history, you are not shitholes.

"And last on behalf of those who fight for equality and a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you bring us your tired and any immigrant who seeks refugee. For together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united."