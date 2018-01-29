NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Logic performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Ga
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Logic's "1-800-273-8255" single was one of the most impactful songs of the year and the rapper took the final moment of his  2018 GRAMMY performance alongside featuring artists  Alessia Cara and Khalid to give a hard-hitting, uplifting speech that made a direct dig at President Donald Trump.

Read the speech below where the rapper—who is mixed race—uplfits different minorities and marginalized groups, including one of the night's most direct statements in supporting the #MeToo movement. Logic also uses President Trump's infamous "shithole countries" remark as a way to lift up other cultures and countries too in one of the most poignant and politically aware moments of the night.

"Black is beautiful, hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any man I have ever met. And unto them I say, 'Stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love that will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity.'

"Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that evil of this world has done its best to conceal. To all the beautiful countries filled with culture, diversity and thousands of years of history, you are not shitholes.

"And last on behalf of those who fight for equality and a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you bring us your tired and any immigrant who seeks refugee. For together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united."

Logic was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video at the 2018 ceremony, losing to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" and Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," respectively. 

Still, we think Logic's message was heard loud and clear.

2018 GRAMMYs: Backstage & Onstage Photos

See all the antics that went on at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

January 29, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Aw

Khalid, Logic & Alessia Cara

Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Logic performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Ga

Logic

Logic performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist SZA performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Gard

SZA

SZA performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Squar

Bruno Mars & Miley Cyrus

Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Blue Ivy Carter, recording artists Beyonce and Alicia Keys attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé & Alicia Keys

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé and Alicia Keys attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards a

Elton John & Miley Cyrus

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels p

Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha & Camila Cabello

Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha and Camila Cabello perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Recording artists T.J. Osborne, John Osborne, Maren Morris, and Eric Church perform onstage

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris & Eric Church

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Recording artists Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 60th Annu

Bryson Tiller, Rihanna & DJ Khaled

Bryson Tiller, Rihanna and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rihanna (C) performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Squ

Rihanna

Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Cardi B (L) and Bruno Mars (R) perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Aw

Cardi B & Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Cardi B (L) and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Cardi B & Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy & Beyoncé

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyoncé attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Gar

Pink

Pink performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Squar

Cyndi Lauper & Lady Gaga

Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Shaggy and Sting perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison

Shaggy

Shaggy and Sting perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madiso

Childish Gambino & JD McCrary

Childish Gambino and JD McCrary performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Cardi B and Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Ga

Cardi B & Bruno Mars

Cardi B and Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Luis Fonsi (L) and Daddy Yankee perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY A

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madiso

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Jay Z and Cardi B attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden

Jay-Z & Cardi B

Cardi B attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Aw

Jon Batiste & Gary Clark Jr.

Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Jack Antonoff, Lorde and Angelo Yelich-O'Connor attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY A

Jack Antonoff, Lorde & Angelo Yelich-O'Connor

Jack Antonoff, Lorde and Angelo Yelich-O'Connor attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Recording artists Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of

Little Big Town

Little Big Town performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sam Smith performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Squar

Sam Smith

Sam Smith performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Alessia Cara accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Award

Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Squar

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Rihanna (center L) and Kendrick Lamar (center R) accept the Best Rap/Sung Perfo

Tony Bennett, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar & John Legend

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar accept the Best Rap/Sung Performance award for 'Loyalty' from Tony Bennett and John Legend onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Bono of musical group U2 (back, holding microphone) and Kendrick Lamar perform

Bono & Kendrick Lamar

Bono of U2 and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: DJ Khaled and Pink attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2

DJ Khaled & Pink

DJ Khaled and Pink attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Tags: 