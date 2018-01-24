9 Things We're Looking Forward to Seeing at the 2018 GRAMMYs

Photo of the day

Jan 23: Cox Covers ‘Cosmo’

From her role in ‘Orange Is The New Black’ to the FOX reboot of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ we know Laverne Cox is iconic in everything she does. As part of their #SayYesToLove February issue, Cox becomes the first openly trans cover girl for 'Cosmopolitan South Africa.' “I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa” she shared on Instagram of her historic moment.