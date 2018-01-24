FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

On TV

9 Things We're Looking Forward to Seeing at the 2018 GRAMMYs

Sure, the lists of performers and nominees is excellent and packed with superstars, but what will the standout moments of the upcoming GRAMMYs be?

1
1 / 9

Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s First Live Performance of “Finesse”

The two musicians recently scored a serious hit when they came together to freshen “Finesse” up with a new verse and a throwback video, but the world hasn’t seen them perform it live yet. The remixed version of “Finesse” is still only a few weeks old at this point, but it’s already doing well on the charts, and if Bruno Mars and Cardi B, both nominees this year for other songs, can display something truly special, they might see their tune rise the following week, possibly even to No. 1.

1 / 9
2
2 / 9

Latin Music Earning Some Love Outside the Latin Categories

LuisFonsiVEVO

The Recording Academy has embraced Latin music in a big way throughout the years, including Latin music into both the GRAMMYs and the Latin GRAMMYs, but no Spanish-language song has ever won any of the major awards. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, and should it win, it will make history and show that Spanish-language tunes have just as much a place at the ceremony as those sung in English.

2 / 9
3
3 / 9

The Tribute to the Victims of the Las Vegas Massacre

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award for 'My Church'
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

The massacre that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last October remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history, and it has shaken the music industry to its core. Three country artists who were there—Maren Morris,  Eric Church, and Brothers Osborne—are set to perform a tribute to the victims of that terror attack. The three names listed are all worth watching on their own, but when they come together, and for something as important as this moment is sure to be, it will be a can’t-miss performance.

3 / 9
4
4 / 9

Kendrick Lamar Winning a Major Award

Kendrick Lamar is already a seven-time GRAMMY winner, but he hasn’t yet collected any gold in the major four categories. Many artists don’t have any of the four most important trophies (Album, Record, Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist), but Lamar has now been nominated for all of them, with his name appearing in a few categories more than once. It’s about time he takes home at least one big prize, and he’s got a pretty good chance of ending up the champion when it comes to Album of the Year for his latest full-length DAMN.

4 / 9
5
5 / 9

Patti LuPone Singing “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”

Broadway will have a special moment in the spotlight this year at the GRAMMYs, and the legendary Patti LuPone will lead the way with an incredible performance that her biggest fans thought might never happen. The two-time GRAMMY and Tony winner will reprise her unbeatable performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” which she showcased at the ceremony in the early ‘80s.

5 / 9
6
6 / 9

Highly Anticipated Red Carpet Fashion

Singer Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Annual Grammy Music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP P
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The GRAMMYs red carpet always seems to stretch on for hours, but it is usually one of the most interesting to check out. Unlike other high-profile events such as the Oscars or the Emmys, the Grammys are a little bit more laid back, and the stars walking it often show off colorful, jaw-dropping outfits that wouldn’t work anywhere else. Everyone is sure to be dressed to the nines, but there are a few names that everyone will be on the lookout for, such as Lady Gaga and Kesha, who will probably mix country elements into their garb, and Cardi B, who is always a forward-thinker when it comes to her dress.

6 / 9
7
7 / 9

Potential First-Time Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: The Migos (L-R) Offset, Quavo, Takeoff at The MacArthur on December 13, 2017 in Los Angeles,
Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Many of the nominees in closely-watched categories have earned recognition before, but there are plenty of artists up for trophies for the first time in their careers, and while seeing a favorite win again is fun, watching a musician hold their first GRAMMY is always incredibly rewarding, and it makes for great TV. This year, those who have never won before includes Kesha, Cardi B, SZAAlessia CaraLogicKhalidChildish Gambino, Julia Michaels, LCD SoundsystemThe NationalKehlani, Sam Hunt, MigosTyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert...

The list goes on and on, and while they can’t all hear their names called, at least some artists are sure to win the award they’ve dreamed about for so long come Sunday.

7 / 9
8
8 / 9

Elton John Collaborating with Miley Cyrus

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 2: Elton John performs during a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radi
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

The GRAMMYs are known for putting artists together for one-off showings that couldn’t happen anywhere else, and this year’s event will see Elton John, one of the most successful musicians of all-time, pair with pop singer Miley Cyrus for a slightly odd, but somehow appropriate and perfect, performance. What song the two will duet on hasn’t yet been announced (though it is set to be one of his classics), but since their collaboration is in celebration of John’s upcoming TV special in conjunction with the GRAMMYs, it will surely be a joyous occasion.

8 / 9
9
9 / 9

Who Will Win Best New Artist

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 29: Alessia Cara performs during Lollapalooza 2016 at Grant Park on July 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

Some years, predicting who will win the highly-coveted Best New Artist vertical is easy, but that is not the case in 2018. Each of the five artists nominated—Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara, and Khalid—have a lot going for them, and no matter which name is called on Sunday night, it will be well-deserved...but who will it be?! There are a million opinions flying around the internet, and nobody seems to know for sure which star will claim the prize, which appears to be the most contentious this time around.

9 / 9
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Jan 23: Cox Covers ‘Cosmo’

    From her role in ‘Orange Is The New Black’ to the FOX reboot of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ we know Laverne Cox is iconic in everything she does. As part of their #SayYesToLove February issue, Cox becomes the first openly trans cover girl for 'Cosmopolitan South Africa.' “I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa” she shared on Instagram of her historic moment.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    CHICAGO - JUL 30: Chris Stapleton performs on day three of Lollapalooza on July 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by MiNews

    Sting, Gary Clark Jr., and Chris Stapleton Join GRAMMY Performers List

    MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach,Opinion

    Cardi B Defends Her Man Offset Over Homophobic Lyric

    GRAMMYs 2018

    Who Should Win the Album of the Year GRAMMY: An Argument for All 5 Nominees

    We Stand With Women

    10 Times Women Stood With Other Women in Fuse Interviews

    List

    15 of the Best All-Female Music Video Collaborations

    We Stand With Women

    The 22 Strongest Female Friendships in Music

    INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend the 2017 MTV List

    Fall Out Boy's Albums, Ranked

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos attend the LA Premiere of Netflix Films 'BRIGHT' on DHumble Requests

    8 Things We Need From Migos' 'Culture II' Album

    Load More