9 Things We're Looking Forward to Seeing at the 2018 GRAMMYs
Sure, the lists of performers and nominees is excellent and packed with superstars, but what will the standout moments of the upcoming GRAMMYs be?
The two musicians recently scored a serious hit when they came together to freshen “Finesse” up with a new verse and a throwback video, but the world hasn’t seen them perform it live yet. The remixed version of “Finesse” is still only a few weeks old at this point, but it’s already doing well on the charts, and if Bruno Mars and Cardi B, both nominees this year for other songs, can display something truly special, they might see their tune rise the following week, possibly even to No. 1.
The Recording Academy has embraced Latin music in a big way throughout the years, including Latin music into both the GRAMMYs and the Latin GRAMMYs, but no Spanish-language song has ever won any of the major awards. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” is nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, and should it win, it will make history and show that Spanish-language tunes have just as much a place at the ceremony as those sung in English.
The massacre that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last October remains one of the deadliest in U.S. history, and it has shaken the music industry to its core. Three country artists who were there—Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Brothers Osborne—are set to perform a tribute to the victims of that terror attack. The three names listed are all worth watching on their own, but when they come together, and for something as important as this moment is sure to be, it will be a can’t-miss performance.
Kendrick Lamar is already a seven-time GRAMMY winner, but he hasn’t yet collected any gold in the major four categories. Many artists don’t have any of the four most important trophies (Album, Record, Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist), but Lamar has now been nominated for all of them, with his name appearing in a few categories more than once. It’s about time he takes home at least one big prize, and he’s got a pretty good chance of ending up the champion when it comes to Album of the Year for his latest full-length DAMN.
Broadway will have a special moment in the spotlight this year at the GRAMMYs, and the legendary Patti LuPone will lead the way with an incredible performance that her biggest fans thought might never happen. The two-time GRAMMY and Tony winner will reprise her unbeatable performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” which she showcased at the ceremony in the early ‘80s.
The GRAMMYs red carpet always seems to stretch on for hours, but it is usually one of the most interesting to check out. Unlike other high-profile events such as the Oscars or the Emmys, the Grammys are a little bit more laid back, and the stars walking it often show off colorful, jaw-dropping outfits that wouldn’t work anywhere else. Everyone is sure to be dressed to the nines, but there are a few names that everyone will be on the lookout for, such as Lady Gaga and Kesha, who will probably mix country elements into their garb, and Cardi B, who is always a forward-thinker when it comes to her dress.
Many of the nominees in closely-watched categories have earned recognition before, but there are plenty of artists up for trophies for the first time in their careers, and while seeing a favorite win again is fun, watching a musician hold their first GRAMMY is always incredibly rewarding, and it makes for great TV. This year, those who have never won before includes Kesha, Cardi B, SZA, Alessia Cara, Logic, Khalid, Childish Gambino, Julia Michaels, LCD Soundsystem, The National, Kehlani, Sam Hunt, Migos, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert...
The list goes on and on, and while they can’t all hear their names called, at least some artists are sure to win the award they’ve dreamed about for so long come Sunday.
The GRAMMYs are known for putting artists together for one-off showings that couldn’t happen anywhere else, and this year’s event will see Elton John, one of the most successful musicians of all-time, pair with pop singer Miley Cyrus for a slightly odd, but somehow appropriate and perfect, performance. What song the two will duet on hasn’t yet been announced (though it is set to be one of his classics), but since their collaboration is in celebration of John’s upcoming TV special in conjunction with the GRAMMYs, it will surely be a joyous occasion.
Some years, predicting who will win the highly-coveted Best New Artist vertical is easy, but that is not the case in 2018. Each of the five artists nominated—Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara, and Khalid—have a lot going for them, and no matter which name is called on Sunday night, it will be well-deserved...but who will it be?! There are a million opinions flying around the internet, and nobody seems to know for sure which star will claim the prize, which appears to be the most contentious this time around.
