In an effort to keep their new album selling and their names on the charts, Maroon 5 has dropped a new remixed take on their single “Wait,” and the newly-released take follows a pattern the poppy outfit has stuck to for the entirety of this campaign. The song is an easy-to-enjoy, if especially vanilla and bland, offering from a band that has mostly given up their instruments in favor or the type of Top 40-reaching, radio-ready production that comes from some of the most sought-after hitmakers in the business, who seem more than happy to work with Adam Levine and his musicians. The chorus is catchy enough, though it doesn’t impact the listener quite as intensely as their previous few releases, and is certainly not nearly as effective as some of their past singles, which are still beloved to this day.

“Wait” serves as the fourth song featured on the band’s most recent album Red Pill Blues. Now that up-and-coming hip-hop artist A Boogie wit da Hoodie has added a verse of his own towards the end of the track, the cut has become slightly more interesting, and it’s sure to rise on the charts in the coming weeks, possibly even becoming another true hit for the group. With A Boogie on the track, “Wait” is now the fourth Maroon 5 single in a row to bring another artist on board in order to brighten things up and add another dimension that Levine and company can’t muster themselves. Most of the time they’ve gone for hip-hop artists, though once the featured guest leaned more towards R&B or pop. Either way, this era of Maroon 5's time together has featured more collaborations with musicians of color than any other.