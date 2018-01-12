Lil Peep's untimely death in November last year took away from us one of music's most promising rising acts in a star that was at the forefront of a new movement in blending emo and hip-hop. Today, we get a posthumous release from the late artist in a collaboration with producer Marshmello that acts as a remembrance of his exciting career.
Listen to "Spotlight," which honors Peep's signature trap/emo sound and his knack for brutally honest storytelling ("I don't care if you believe in me / I still wonder why you're leavin' me / I don't care if you believe me / I still wonder why you tease me," he sings on the pre-chorus"). Listen above.
Yet, what's most bittersweet about this release is the reminder of Lil Peep's promise for the music scene. His singing-rapping style could have become instantly recognizable with his melodies and storytelling only growing stronger as his career grew—as evidenced by "Spotlight." Whether or not it would have become his breakout hit, the track indicated bigger things coming for Lil Peep as he edged closer and closer to mainstream accessibility, bringing an exciting new look and sound to the scene.
Notably, the track doesn't incorporate Marshmello's known euphoria-filled, future-bass sound, but instead plays more to Peep's trap styles. It's possible the song was aiming to be more electronic (though the mysterious DJ has embraced more straight-trap productions on tracks with the likes of Migos and more) but this posthumous release honors more of Peep's signature sound with a bit more production polish.
In a statement, Marshmello shared that the two began the song together but weren't able to officially complete it. "Peep brought an excitement to music that was unparalleled to anybody I’ve ever met," the producer wrote . "We started an idea together, that unfortunately we were never able to officially finish together. When I listen to this track now I get chills wishing he could hear it. This record is dedicated to Peep’s mother, family, friends and his fans. [Peep] will live forever through his music and that is something we should all be extremely thankful for."
Lil Peep (neé Gustav Åhr) died on Nov. 15, 2017, of a drug overdose while on his tour bus.
Gone Too Soon: Musicians Who Died Young
Fuse takes a look back at the promising and legendary talent that tragically left us much too early
SM Entertaiment
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Balmain
Mark Allan/WireImage
Ron Galella/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive
Larry Hulst
RJ Capak/WireImage
David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Frank Driggs Collection/Getty Images
James Cumpsty/Redferns
Tom Hanley/Redferns
Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Steve Jennings/WireImage
Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Chris Weeks/WireImage
Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
FOX via Getty Images
Getty Images
Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
Christopher Polk/WireImage
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
User Comments