Lil Peep's untimely death in November last year took away from us one of music's most promising rising acts in a star that was at the forefront of a new movement in blending emo and hip-hop. Today, we get a posthumous release from the late artist in a collaboration with producer Marshmello that acts as a remembrance of his exciting career.

Listen to "Spotlight," which honors Peep's signature trap/emo sound and his knack for brutally honest storytelling ("I don't care if you believe in me / I still wonder why you're leavin' me / I don't care if you believe me / I still wonder why you tease me," he sings on the pre-chorus"). Listen above.

Yet, what's most bittersweet about this release is the reminder of Lil Peep's promise for the music scene. His singing-rapping style could have become instantly recognizable with his melodies and storytelling only growing stronger as his career grew—as evidenced by "Spotlight." Whether or not it would have become his breakout hit, the track indicated bigger things coming for Lil Peep as he edged closer and closer to mainstream accessibility, bringing an exciting new look and sound to the scene.