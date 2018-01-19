Humble Requests
Migos' 'Culture II': 8 Things That Could Take the Album to the Next Level
The rap trio's third album is set to drop on Jan. 26
Migos had the best (and busiest) year ever in 2017, thanks to their massive Culture album that propelled the rap trio into mainstream superstardom. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, went on to be certified Platinum and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Album. With songs like "T-Shirt," "Slippery" and the LP's breakthrough smash "Bad and Boujee," Migos set the standard for what trap music should sound like in this current rap era.
Now, with their upcoming third album Culture II dropping on Jan. 26, it's only right that Takeoff, Quavo and Offset step their game up even higher with their versatility. From collaborators to new sounds, here's all the things we'd love to hear from the new record.
Migos usually talk about the typical themes found in rap music: bragging about their income, their newest jewels and picking up all the hottest women. While they do add their own flair to these topics, it would be interesting to hear them show a more affectionate side. It doesn't have to be too sappy, but adding in a few romantic lyrics wouldn't hurt. Especially with Offset, as he's recently got engaged to Cardi B. Hey, there's a true beauty in thug loving!
When most people think of Migos, the first member that usually comes to mind is Quavo. Sure, he has the melodic hooks and Offset has an attention-grabbing flow...but in 2018 let's make it a resolution to stop forgetting about Takeoff! More often than not, the oft-overlooked rapper has the best verse in the group's hit songs—as seen on Culture's "T-Shirt." For this next album, we definitely need to hear Takeoff's lyrical talent on more songs so that we can forget that little moment when he was left off "Bad and Boujee."
Travis Scott is undeniably talented when it comes to collaborating with artists of any genre. But more often than not, his guest verses end up taking over the whole song! (Yes, he's that charismatic). Scott has worked with Migos—specifically Quavo—enough times already, so it would be nice for them all to take a little break from their musical relationship and give someone else a try.
At this point, there aren't many rappers left that Migos hasn't collaborated with yet. But as seen with their "Slide" collaboration with Calvin Harris, and adding Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to "Motorsport," the trio sound refreshing when paired with unexpected artists. It doesn't even have to be within their genre either...can you imagine a Migos song with Rihanna, Ariana Grande or Skrillex?
The Migos have caught a lot of heat for certain events that are riddled with homophobia. There were those alleged Makonnen comments about his coming out story and also reports they didn’t want to be on stage with drag queens for Katy Perry's Saturday Night Live performance. And just this week, Offset got flack for rapping “I cannot vibe with queers" on YFN Lucci's "Boss Life." As the guys become even bigger mainstream figures (they now have a GRAMMY nomination under their belt), it's time for them to clean up their act and be more aware of the words coming out of their mouths.
As seen with "Slide," Migos can also float on tracks that don't have a heavy rap influence, which shows their musical versatility. The guys recently teamed up with Pharrell (!!) for their new single "Stir Fry," which sounds completely different than anything they've done before. They've been teaming up with more pop-oriented artists all throughout 2017, and this song shows them shifting gears and diving into that style.
Takeoff whips up the best lyrics out of the group, and has clearly grown since Migos first had their big debut in 2013. Offset has proved just how much of a monster he's become with his spitfire flows with one-off projects like the Without Warning mixtape with 21 Savage. And while Quavo provides the melody and catchy hooks, he hasn't shown much versatility beyond that. Hopefully this new album will find him trying out some new things.
