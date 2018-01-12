2018 Preview
The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018
From the return of classic animated favorites to superhero blockbusters, here are all the films that will rule this year
Taraji P. Henson stars as Mary, a "successful" hitwoman for mob family in Boston. She finds herself taking care of a young boy after her plan goes wrong on the job. Based on the trailer, this film is a stylish, witty, action-packed must-see. And with woman-fronted action films being few and far between, let's hope this is the start of a long run.—Patrice Callender
The final installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy (at least it appears that way at the moment), Fifty Shades Freed looks like it’ll be the most action-packed of the three movies, and hopefully the sexiest as well. The successful franchise has turned both Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson into true stars, and the soundtracks that have accompanied each production have also spun off massive hits and sold millions of copies. It seems like anything connected to this series performs well, and Universal will surely be sad to see it go.—Hugh McIntyre
Black Panther, a comic book geek’s dream, is expected to hit theaters next month. Simply, what is not to love? Amid the star-studded cast (Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyongo, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Sterling K. Brown, Forest Whitaker), Marvel lovers finally get to experience one of the most underrated superheroes in the franchise. While people of color are especially excited because the film features a majority black cast (a rarity in major Hollywood films), diehard and casual comic book/superhero fans alike, are looking forward to experiencing the world of Wakanda come to life. Don’t believe us? The presale ticket numbers recently broke records as the most anticipated Marvel film ever, beating out Captain America: Civil War.—Shana Pinnock
If Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in The Hunger Games series wasn’t action-packed and violent enough, this spy caper should satiate your desires. The Atomic Blonde-type film sees an accented Lawrence kicking ass and using her sexuality as perhaps the deadliest weapon. While the plot (at least what can be seen from the trailer) doesn’t appear to be the most original, Red Sparrow still seems like it’ll be one hell of a cool movie.—Hugh McIntyre
The classic children's book comes to life with one of Hollywood's most powerful—and diverse—casts in recent history. With Ava DuVernay directing, Madeleine L'Engle's vision will come to life with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and 12 Years a Slave newcomer Storm Reid.—Jeff Benjamin
Nearly a decade after the original The Strangers literally scared the shit out of all of us, we are willingly putting ourselves through another round of terror for its anticipated sequel—The Strangers: Prey At Night. A unknowing family's road trip goes completely wrong when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park. They soon have to fight for their lives as they become murder targets. If that wasn't enough, the clip is heightened thanks to Tiffany's '80s hit "I Think We're Alone Now" ironically plays in the background.—Bianca Gracie
We're about to see just what fire John Boyega can bring outside of the Star Wars realm with Pacific Rim Uprising, the sequel to the 2013 original. Along with the actor, the cast includes Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona, and Charlie Day. If the trailer is any indication, the movie will be filled with intense moments and massive war scenes as Boyega's team fight to save what's left of their city.—Bianca Gracie
What word can be used to describe the anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War other than EPIC? The debut trailer sparked a frenzy in the Marvel fandom, which stars just about every superhero in the MCU, as the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy come together while trying to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin). Along with wanting to cause complete world destruction, the wicked villain is on a mission to collect the Infinity Stones—which might be in Black Panther's Wakanda. Yeah, this is going to be a good one!—Bianca Gracie
We've come to a point in society where a meme can eventually turn into a full-fledged movie. Slender Man is inspired by Creepypasta meme that unfortunately resulted in an attempted murder in 2014, which gives the upcoming film a much darker undertone. Directed by Sylvain White (The Losers), the trailer looks quite disturbing with scenes of a young girl freaking out in a hospital, crawling maggots and a forest investigation. Yeah, Slender Man is definitely going to haunt our dreams for months to come... —Bianca Gracie
2016's Deadpool instantly got love from comic-book fans and general moviegoers alike, simply due to the fact that Deadpool is everything a classic superhero isn't. He's crass, witty as hell and doesn't have the typical superhero powers we're used to. This year's sequel is meant to take all of those elements to the next level, and with Josh Brolin on board to star as Cable, there's not much than can go wrong with this movie.—Bianca Gracie
The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story belongs in the Star Wars Anthology, which describes those films that take place in the George Lucas-crafted universe (but it doesn't fit in with the original series). The first of these movies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was released in 2016. Now Solo is slated to be released in May, keeping the money train moving for the company that now owns all things Star Wars. This episode focuses on Han Solo's origin story, which longtime fans have been interested in for many, many years.—Hugh McIntyre
The Ocean's franchise has been lead by some of the biggest male actors in Hollywood, so it's refreshing to see a bunch of badass women planning the heist in its latest installment. The gang includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (is she related to George Clooney's Danny Ocean?), Cate Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna playing Nine Ball, Helena-Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita) and rapper/comedian Awkwafina (Constance). We can't wait to to see these ladies' dynamic as the plot an elaborate heist to steal jewels at the Met Gala.—Bianca Gracie
It’s been 14 years since we were graced with the hilarious original Incredibles movie that features the super-powered Parr family forced to hide their powers in order to live a quiet suburban life. Between the amazing jokes (“Greater good?! I am your wife, I’m the greatest good you are EVER gonna get!”) and heart-warming storyline, fans of the original film—young and old—are sure to love this new movie, learning all about baby Jack Jack’s powers, and meeting a new villain.—Shana Pinnock
After Jurassic World (the film that jumpstarted the prehistoric franchise in 2015 after a 14-year hiatus) brought in well over $1 billion at the box office, there was no way Steven Spielberg and co. weren’t going to keep the dinosaurs roaming. The fifth movie in the series, Fallen Kingdom, sees some familiar faces returning to the island yet again. And with Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as one of the original characters, the latest installment is already off to a great start.—Hugh McIntyre
Benicio Del Toro is back for Sicario 2: Soldado, the action-filled sequel to the 2015 original. Del Toro's agent Alejandro Gillick reteams with Federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin).While Emily Blunt and Sicario's original director Denis Villeneuve didn't return for the new movie (screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, it still looks like an explosive joyride. The haunting trailer dives right into the heat of the war at the U.S./Mexico border, as the drug cartels have brought along terrorists to help with their mission.—Bianca Gracie
After blowing our minds with The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy and dipping into politics with 2016's The Purge: Election Year, director and writer James DeMonaco is now giving us a prequel. The Purge: The Island takes place in Staten Island (oh, boy) and will finally reveal how a national day of heinous crime put in place to save the economy all began.—Amissa Pitter
A smash hit on Broadway doesn’t always translate to the silver screen, and while the first Mamma Mia wasn’t exactly a favorite among critics, it was simply too much fun to stop at one. The gang is back for a second round of singing and dancing, and the music of ABBA will soundtrack the entire thing...again. It seems like none of the actors refused a second film, so why should the public?—Hugh McIntyre
Somehow, this series has been going for over 20 years, and while Tom Cruise has certainly aged and his star is waning, people still love seeing what Ethan Hunt gets up to. There’s no word on what impossible mission he’ll be tackling this time around, but it’s sure to be action-packed and thrilling, because there’s absolutely nothing Cruise does better these days.—Hugh McIntyre
Bradley Cooper is standing at the helm of this musical drama, which will be the fourth version of the 1937 film. The actor is also directing, marking his first time sitting in that important chair. A Star Is Born is also notable as pop star Lady Gaga in her first major role in a feature film, which has only heightened expectations and excitement. It will be tough for her to put her own spin on a role that both Judy Garland (who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance) and Barbra Streisand have accepted, but if anyone can stand out from a crowd (even a crowd containing some of the best of all-time), it’s Gaga.—Hugh McIntyre
It was a day of joyous celebration when Sony announced last March that Venom is finally getting his own standalone movie. Tom Hardy is set to play Eddie Brock with Ruben Fleischer (best known for helming 2009's Zombieland) will be directing. It will be fun to see how this film will explore the badass anti-hero's backstory, which will definitely be a lot better than whatever Topher Grace did in 2007's Spider-Man 3.—Bianca Gracie
Whether or not it makes sense, many fans of iconic horror franchises always secretly wish we’ll get ONE more movie. Just ONE more chance to see our favorite baddie slash their way through 90 minutes. Halloween is one of the most iconic and loved horror series, so when news dropped that there was a new film in the works and original Halloween writer/director John Carpenter was involved, fans got excited. As if that weren’t enough, a few months later it was announced original Halloween star would also be part of the new film, reprising her iconic role of Laurie Strode. That was all we had to hear to know we’ll be sitting in the theater with our popcorn the day Halloween hits theaters this October.—Mark Sundstrom
The X-Men franchise continues to flourish with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the 12th installment in the series and 2016's Apocalypse. Sophie Turner takes the lead as Jean Grey, while James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender will reprise their roles as Charles Xavier/Professor X and as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, respectively. Tye Sheridan, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp and Evan Peters are also back, while Jessica Chastain plays the vengeful Lilandra. The X-Men movies are a bit unpredictable, so let's hope this one doesn't disappoint!—Bianca Gracie
While some may cry that it's comic-book overload these days, Aquaman is shaping up to be worth its December wait. Jason Momoa will be the titular superhero, letting someone with Polynesian descent play a super hero and further push in the diversifying of Hollywood. We're also particularly excited to see how they show a movie that's mostly underwater.—Jeff Benjamin
Almost unbelievably, it’s been over 50 years since Mary Poppins first delighted millions of children. In the decades since, passing the undisputed classic down from parents to children has become something of a tradition. Now, a new generation will have the chance to experience the same kind of magic and wonder that was so revolutionary back in the 1960’s. There’s a different woman holding the umbrella (Emily Blunt is taking over the Oscar-winning role), but Dick Van Dyke is also back. So the script must be pretty great if he’s signed on.—Hugh McIntyre
Biopics about some of the most famous people in history who lived recently enough to be remembered are always highly-anticipated...and tough to pull off. Many of the people who will head to theaters to see Bohemian Rhapsody will surely remember Freddie Mercury. While lead actor Rami Malek is one of the most talented people in Hollywood, he certainly has his work cut out for him. The majority of the film was directed by controversial bigwig Bryan Singer, though he was recently fired for missing shoots.—Hugh McIntyre
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments