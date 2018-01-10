2018 Preview
The 20 Most Anticipated Pop and Dance Albums of 2018
Camila Cabello is set to be the first major pop star to drop a full-length in 2018...but who else will rule the year with new collections? From
Release Date: TBA
Eight years have passed since the Black Eyed Peas released their last album as a group marking a remarkably long hiatus for them. Frontman will.i.am has been open about the fact that the quartet takes breaks after every two album cycles, but nobody expected the latest stall in delivery to last this long. Since they stopped promoting both The E.N.D. and The Beginning (which confusingly arrived in that order), both Will and Fergie have released high-profile solo records, though neither performed quite as well in the U.S. as the stars hoped. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
While their star had been on the rise for a minute, BTS made their true mainstream breakthrough in 2017 with the Love Yourself: Her EP, a Top 10 release in America and spawned a Top 40 single in "Mic Drop" featuring Desiigner and Steve Aoki. Fans of the group know that the K-pop sensations love a theme, so we're anticipating a continuation of the Love Yourself series following confirmation the band will release new music and tour in 2018. And hopefully, that new music and tour take the band even further in their careers with even more global success. -Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: Jan. 12
The former Fifth Harmony singer already proved she’s prepared for solo stardom, thanks to her hit single “Havana” (which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart). Now with her debut solo album on the horizon, it is finally time for Camila Cabello to show off more of her songwriting skills and fierce, Latin-tinged music personality. -Bianca Gracie
Release Date: TBA
Despite being mostly off the radar this past year, Carly Rae Jepsen made moves with the summery “Cut to the Feeling” and an unexpected single alongside Lil Yachty. The Canadian pop queen cautiously confirmed in a radio interview that she’s aiming to drop her fourth studio album in early 2018 after penning at least 50 songs.
The currently untitled project follows Jepsen’s critically-acclaimed 2015 LP, Emotion, which saw the singer effortlessly incorporate ‘80s pop-rock into her signature coquettish, bubblegum sound. Armed with a loose “baby plan,” the 32-year-old revealed that she’s already in the tying-up-loose-ends stages of the new album. Expect to hear a more experimental, eclectic synthpop shift, as Jepsen has been working with Swedish producer Patrik Berger, a frequent collaborator of Icona Pop and Charli XCX. -Tina Xu
Release Date: May 11
Charlie Puth’s sophomore album was expected to drop in early January, but the singer sadly pushed it back to May because, according to him, “the album is not perfect yet.” Two singles, the No. 5–peaking “Attention” and follow-up Top 40 hit “How Long,” have already performed well on the charts, so while it’s not great that the album won’t arrive for another five months, Puth may score another hit in the meantime, including his new track with Boyz II Men, “If You Leave Me Now.” -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
We’ve included Christina Aguilera on our annual “anticipated albums” lists at least two times in the past five years, yet each year has come and gone without a new album from the pop queen. It’s been over five years since 2012’s ‘Lotus’ and the loyal Fighters (Christina’s fans, duh) have been patiently waiting for “X6,” as it’s now referred to on the Internet.
Since the Lotus era Christina has worked on new music with rumored artists and producers like Pharrell, Kanye West, P!nk, Che Pope, Thundercat, Linda Perry, Da Internz and more, with the roster leaning more toward R&B. Perhaps a sign we’re getting something soon, Xtina’s been increasingly more active on social media and out at events and tapings, causing fans to speculate she’s out of her “creative cave” and the album, or at least lead single, is near.
Christina, from one of your biggest fans for the past 18 years, we’re ready. The world is ready. 2018 is yours for the taking if you come hard with the music and visuals, and we have a feeling you’re going to do just that. In the meantime, check out “Telepathy” above, a disco jam Xtina worked on with the iconic Nile Rodgers in 2016 for Netflix’s The Get Down. -Mark Sundstrom
Release Date: TBA
It’s been almost four years since the British dance-pop band has dropped a full album, which is strange, considering how much music they've shared since then. Four of the five singles they’ve released have gone top 10 in their home country, and two have ruled the singles ranking. For most artists, that type of continued success would only come as the promotional campaign for an album was wrapping up, but Clean Bandit hasn’t even announced a collection yet! -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
Last year, David Guetta dropped six singles, and while some of them were a bit too hard or obscure to ever make it as global hits, a handful of them were clearly meant to dominate the charts in the same way the French DJ has done before. Sadly, none of them really took off, despite the fact that Guetta recruited names like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana, and Charli XCX. It’s unclear if the plan was always to wait this long, or if the record simply needs tinkering, as he is clearly looking for a smash. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
J Balvin's excellent Energia album last album came in 2016, but it was his 2017 single "Mi Gente" that propelled the star to new heights. The dance-y, reggaeton cut got a major co-sign from Beyoncé with a remix that propelled it into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and led the way for a major increase in visibility for the Colombian star. J's upcoming single "Machika" looks to be another international affair with Brazilian superdiva Anitta and Jeon from Aruba. It's all indicating a very promising, very international record from one of Latin's biggest stars. -Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: TBA
From “Swalla” to "If I'm Lucky" and “Tip Toe," Jason Derulo's 2017 featured pop smashes that tended to be overlooked here in the States. While it isn't a good sign for the leadup to his upcoming fifth full-length 777, we're sure he'll land the major hit he's famous for landing for a successful LP. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
Justin Bieber has been out of the spotlight ever since he abruptly cancelled the Purpose World Tour last summer due to growing pains and wanting a sustainable career. But through his brief hiatus, he’s released a few tracks that have had fans salivating for a new album. His appearances on the “Despacito” remix, DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” and David Guetta’s “2U,” as well as the BloodPop-produced “Friends” stunner were just enough to have us hoping that Bieber will return to bless our ears this year. -Bianca Gracie
Release Date: February 2
Just a few days after announcing he has a new album on the way (and then immediately confusing people by bucking their expectations with a list of his collaborators), Justin Timberlake officially kicked off the newest era of his career with new single “Filthy.” Fans may have been divided on the bionic tune, but even if they don’t like it, there is more music coming soon. The former *NSYNC star plans on dropping a new song and video once a week until the record is released, after which he’ll headline the Super Bowl and likely head out on tour immediately afterward. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
According to The Sun last year, not only is new music coming from Australian dance-pop goddess Kylie Minogue, but she’s set to warm up the winter with something “super positive,” which we can all agree is needed very badly right now. The article claims that a single should arrive in January, and that the new album, her thirteenth proper pop release, will be all about her recent heartbreak, as she just ended an engagement.
Minogue recently gave a major hint that the album is titled Golden and that's enough for her superfans to go off of. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
Thanks to "Despacito," Luis Fonsi helped bring reggaeton and Spanish-language music back in a big way...and he's not stopping anytime soon. So far, Fonsi has followed up with a DNCE remix and the rising hit "Echame la Culpa" with Demi Lovato, which already has 500 million views on YouTube. Whenever a full-length project materializes from the Latin-pop vet, we're ready for this bilingual musical celebration. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: TBA
Diplo and company have been promising the follow-up to 2015’s Peace Is the Mission for years now, and while fans are surely disappointed every month it doesn’t arrive, at least the dance trio have been sharing plenty of new tunes in the meantime. After pushing back the collection again last year, Major Lazer surprise-released an EP titled Know No Better, which was a welcome gift. Thus far, singles dropped from the group’s to-be-released fourth full-length include “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber and MØ, “Run Up” with Nicki Minaj and PartyNextDoor, and “Know No Better,” which features an all-star cast including Camila Cabello, Quavo, and Travis Scott. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
The “All About That Bass” singer released back-to-back successful albums in 2015 and 2016, and she mostly took 2017 off to recuperate after that much promo and touring. Midway through last year, Trainor began openly discussing her upcoming third full-length, though she hasn’t given a name or shared any music just yet. The newly-engaged singer has a new TV show that just debuted (she’s a judge on Fox’s singing reality show The Four), so she has a great platform on which to promote something brand new. - Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
Since her last proper album The Blessed Unrest came out almost five years ago, Sara Bareilles has been busy writing, prompting, and then starring in, her Broadway musical Waitress. The show, and the album she spun off from the collection, earned her both a GRAMMY and Tony nomination, but of course she didn’t win (she’s been robbed too many times to count by this point). It’s wonderful to see her branch out and try new things, but by this point, her fans are growing impatient, and she really should work on finishing (or finally releasing) her next collection. - Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: TBA
Throughout 2017, Selena Gomez kept her fans on their toes by releasing single after single, and thus far, at least three of them seem like they will wind up on an upcoming album from the superstar. “Bad Liar,” “Fetish (with Gucci Mane),” and “Wolves (with Marshmello)” were moderate hits, and all three spent some time inside the Top 40, in addition to the song she did with Kygo (“It Ain’t Me”), which broke into the top 10. It’s odd for any well-known artist to drop that much music without even a mention as to when the record will arrive, so hopefully she has something to say soon. -Hugh McIntyre
Release Date: Early February
While a slew of K-pop superstars returned at the top of 2018, the competition looks likely to get into full swing in February when Seventeen release their new album. The popular, 13-member outfit only released their Teen, Age full-length LP in November, so the self-producing stars are clearly filled with inspiration for a new project coming so quickly. From embracing hip-hop, EDM, funk, pop and beyond, we're anticipating to hear another exciting musical direction for the act. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: TBA
Like so many of his pop and dance colleagues, Zedd has already shared several songs which could wind up on a new full-length, though nobody has said anything about when such a project might arrive. His Alessia Cara collaboration “Stay” gave both artists another top 10 to their credit (and a GRAMMY nomination), while his Liam Payne-featuring single “Get Low” was also a minor success in a number of territories around the world. -Hugh McIntyre
