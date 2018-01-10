The 20 Most Anticipated Pop and Dance Albums of 2018

Photo of the day

Jan 8: The After-Party

At the Netflix Golden Globes after-party, Millie Bobby Brown and Drake snap a cute pic together that has us wishing we were invited to this party. The ‘Stranger Things’ star shared the photo on Instagram adding, “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.” This isn’t the first time Millie collided with the music world, remember her epic rap recap of 'Stranger Things' on 'The Tonight Show?'