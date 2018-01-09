FUSE

2018 Pop Culture Preview

The 15 Most Anticipated Rock Albums of 2018

Some of these bands have been quiet for years, while others are rapidly releasing new tunes after only a short break. Either way, with this many major artists potentially dropping new records in 2018, the year is going to rock!

5 Seconds of Summer, ‘TBA’

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Ashton Irwin (L) and Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds Of Summer Performs at The Forum on September 7
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

After releasing back-to-back No. 1 albums in 2014 and 2015, 5 Seconds of Summer had firmly established themselves as one of the most successful bands on the planet...at least when it came to selling songs and records to young female fans. Just as their streak was really heating up, they hit the brakes and took some unexpected time off. It’s been several years since 5SOS dropped anything, and hopefully their fan base hasn’t grown up and moved on too much.

The 1975, 'Music For Cars'

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 09: Matt Healy of English rock band The 1975 performs on stage during TRNSMT Festival Day 3 at Glas
Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage

Release Date: TBA

The 1975 certainly have the look of a globetrotting, anthem-writing, boundary-pushing rock band down. Now all they need are the hits to go with the style. Their sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It went to No. 1 in the U.S. Though it didn’t produce any real hits, it ended up on many year-end lists, and everyone from new fans to those who have been with the act since they first broke years ago have been waiting to see if a new era will take them even higher.

All-American Rejects, ‘TBA’

Release Date: TBA

After taking a break following their 2012 album Kids in the Street (which flopped), the pop-punk outfit went on a hiatus to relax and regroup. The All-American Rejects returned this past summer with a small gift to fans who had been waiting: a two-song EP entitled Sweat. The title track was spun off as a single, and it got things started after a five-year hiatus. The band has been chatting about how they have new material ready, and a new record is surely coming in 2018.

Arctic Monkeys, ‘TBA’

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs at HSBC Arena on November 15, 2014 in Rio de
Raphael Dias/Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

After they finished promoting their fifth album AM, the British powerhouses took a hiatus, which was well-deserved. Arctic Monkeys, who seem to have taken up the torch left behind by Oasis as the band in the U.K. that can do no wrong, are now back in the studio and working on new material for a record that will likely see the light of day at some point in 2018...though exactly when, what it will sound like, or even what it’s called is still a mystery to everyone who isn’t in the group.

Bastille, ‘TBA’

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Dan Smith of Bastille performs at Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue on August 25, 2017 in R
Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

Release Date: TBA

The British alt-pop band needed three years to follow up their 2013 debut album, which made them one of the hottest acts in the world. But they clearly don’t plan on taking that long to share record No. 3. Since Bastille's sophomore effort (2016's Wild Wild World) didn’t produce nearly as many hits (nor any as massive) as their first, putting out more new tunes sooner, rather than later, is a smart idea on their part.

Dashboard Confessional, 'Crooked Shadows'

Release Date: February 9

For almost a decade, frontman Chris Carrabba was the king of emo indie-pop. Dashboard Confessional was as a sure thing when it came to heartbreak, and once the band’s albums began to chart poorly (at least when compared to previous peaks), he took time off to focus on side projects that touched on other genres of music. Just as 2017 was coming to a close, Carrabba revealed that a reunion had taken place, and the group dropped anthemic new single “We Fight,” which previews their upcoming seventh album Crooked Shadows.

Death Cab For Cutie, 'TBA'

Release Date: TBA

Late in 2017, the Washington-based indie rock powerhouses teased not just some new music, but a full album on Instagram by posting a simple photo of a band member in a recording studio with the simple caption “LP9 // 2018." It was enough to give waiting fans exactly what they had been wanting to hear. Death Cab For Cutie's ninth record could come at any time, but since it’s been several years since the last one, earlier in 2018 might be a better option.

Fall Out Boy, 'MANIA'

Release Date: January 19

Pop-punk legends Fall Out Boy will be one of the first bands to release a big rock album in 2018, as their upcoming MANIA is slated to drop on January 19. The title was expected halfway through 2017, but things weren’t going well with the first few singles released, so the group’s seventh album was pushed into early 2018. Thus far, all four singles spun off of the collection have failed to chart, but true Fall Out Boy fans aren’t concerned about numbers, just the music.

Elle King, ‘TBA’

Release Date: TBA

The foul-mouthed badass rocker surprised many in the music industry by sending her debut single “Ex’s & Oh’s” into the top 10 on charts all around the world. While it’s a phenomenal track, Elle King was barely on anybody’s radar when she dropped it. The song eventually earned her acclaim, GRAMMY nominations and the success a talent like hers deserves.

In early 2017, she completely changed styles, embracing her electronic urges on a new cut called “Wild Love.” Unfortunately, almost nobody heard the song, and it likely won’t end up on whatever project she winds up producing in 2018.

James Bay, ‘TBA’

DULUTH, GA - DECEMBER 04: Recording artist James Bay performs in concert at Star 94.1 Jingle Jam at Infinite Energy Arena on
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

James Bay was touted as the next big thing in rock for years, and he mostly delivered with his debut album Chaos and the Calm. The record was a smash success in the U.K., and it won him the praise of critics here in the U.S. (in addition to a few GRAMMY nominations). He rode that wave as far as it would go, but it has now been more than two years since his first record appeared, and now it’s time for another to establish him as a longstanding talent and not just a flash in the pan.

Judas Priest, 'Firepower'

Release Date: March 9

Even after 40 years, Judas Priest still rock harder than most bands out there. The legendary act is returning with another new album, Firepower, which is slated to drop in early March. The group's eighteenth proper studio release was previewed by lead single "Lightning Strike," which they only just recently shared, confirming that the upcoming album will feature the same soaring guitars and hard drum solos that have made them favorites.

Florence and the Machine, ‘TBA’

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs on stage during day two of Barclaycard Presen
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Release Date: TBA

It took three albums, but Florence and her “Machine” are finally one of the largest and most respected rock outfits in the world, and for good reason. Each era brings something completely different, but it is always up to the same extremely high level of quality. That’s surely what Florence Welch and company are planning on delivering for their fourth turn. The group is now big enough to all but be guaranteed a No. 1 worldwide record, and maybe they’ll collect another big radio smash.

Jack White, 'Boarding House Reach'

Release Date: TBA

When he’s not fronting The RaconteursThe Dead Weather, or The White Stripes (R.I.P.), Jack White also records and releases music under his own name. His two solo records have started at No. 1, and they were both adored by critics. White has thus far only shared a teaser that gives some insight into what his third proper full-length will sound like, and it’s very...confusing. Between jazz, rock, and all things psychedelic, it would be impossible to count the genres he’s playing around with here. Fans will just have to wait until when the record drops to hear how they’re all connected.

Panic! at the Disco, ‘TBA’

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 25: Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in support of the band's "Death of a Bachelor" release
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

It has now been two years since the band—or perhaps more appropriately, Brendon Urie operating under the name that has turned him into one of this generation's biggest rock stars—released its last album Death of a Bachelor. That period of time has been very good to Panic! at the Disco. They hit No. 1 for the first time on the albums chart, they scored their first proper GRAMMY nomination, and Urie found his way to Broadway, where he starred in Kinky Boots.recent live album made fans happy, but it’s not the same as a studio full-length, and hopefully 2018 delivers another collection.

Sum 41, ‘TBA’

The musician and frontman of Sum 41 Deryck Whibley in concert for the iDays Festival 2017 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

As of this past fall, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley was writing new songs for the rock band’s seventh album. The Canadian group made their name in pop-punk and has gone in a harder direction with their past few releases, so there’s no telling what any new material from them will sound like, but there’s a chance that fans will get to hear something in 2018. Nothing is guaranteed though, as they have taken lengthy breaks in between projects before, and no official timetable has been established just yet.

