Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address is going to be more significant than ever, but it's not for the reason you may be thinking. A group of female Democrats women plan to show their support sexual assault victims by inviting them to the event and wear all black, NBC News reports.

The movement is being led by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the chair of the Democratic Women’s Working Group. "We stand with working people across this country who are demanding that men and women be able to work side-by-side, in dignity, in safety, and free of harassment," she said in an interview with Elle. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also plans to join the effort. “We are supporting the brave women in every industry and every corner of the country who are making their voices heard,” she said in a statement. “We are at a watershed moment in the nationwide fight against sexual harassment and discrimination, and we must continue to keep up the drumbeat of action for real change.”