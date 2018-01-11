Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address is going to be more significant than ever, but it's not for the reason you may be thinking. A group of female Democrats women plan to show their support sexual assault victims by inviting them to the event and wear all black, NBC News reports.
The movement is being led by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., the chair of the Democratic Women’s Working Group. "We stand with working people across this country who are demanding that men and women be able to work side-by-side, in dignity, in safety, and free of harassment," she said in an interview with Elle. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also plans to join the effort. “We are supporting the brave women in every industry and every corner of the country who are making their voices heard,” she said in a statement. “We are at a watershed moment in the nationwide fight against sexual harassment and discrimination, and we must continue to keep up the drumbeat of action for real change.”
According to NBC News, two congresswomen had the idea to bring women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment, but that plan was later nixed. But having assault and abuse survivors who aren't aligned with Trump is also a strong message within itself. The decision to wear all black mirrors the same fashion theme from the 2018 Golden Globes, which is part of the #MeToo movement and Time's Up legal defense fund that seeks to tackle sexual harassment claims.
The State of the Union will take place on Jan. 30. Below, watch a slew of celebrities sharing their (mostly shady) responses to Donald Trump winning the presidential election:
