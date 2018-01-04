Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Update (6:25 PM EST): The same musician who kicked off the rumor that Nicki was returning tonight has admitted that the whole thing was a "joke," so it looks like the wait for a new album from Ms. Minaj continues.

Omg 😮 the Nicki Minaj tweet was all a joke I’m a big Nicki fan and she really inspires me through my music 🦄 Nicki changed the game and inspire a lot of female rappers and I’m one of them💋 basically I’m saying drop the album we are all waiting @NICKIMINAJ ❤️ #2018Nicki — DominiqueYoungUnique (@missyoungunique) January 4, 2018

Original Story: It’s been a while since Nicki Minaj has released an album, and according to at least one source, the rapper’s new collection might arrive sooner than anybody could have guessed. Hip-hop musician Dominique Young Unique tweeted a message this morning (which was first reported by ThatGrapeJuice) that has fans debating whether new music is about to arrive in large numbers. The rising star tweeted “I just got off the phone with @NICKIMINAJ she told me she dropping the Album today damn sis I need that 2018 Nicki in my life #Whatsgood,” which isn’t coy at all. If she is to be believed, that’s pretty solid evidence that the “MotorSport” hitmaker will gift her massive, dedicated fan base with what they’ve been waiting for.

I just got off the phone with @NICKIMINAJ she told me she dropping the Album today 😍 damn sis I need that 2018 Nicki in my life 😩 #Whatsgood — DominiqueYoungUnique (@missyoungunique) January 4, 2018

Even if you don’t believe Unique, there are a number of reasons why it would make sense for Minaj to drop an album tonight. Her last full-length, The Pinkprint, was released back in December 2014, and while she’s been busy featuring on dozens of tracks fronted by other artists, it’s about time for her to get back to leading. Three years is a long break in between projects, especially for hip-hop musicians, and a new record was expected from her sometime soon anyway, so why not tonight? If Minaj does drop her as-yet-untitled collection this evening, it will surely debut at No. 1 the following frame. There are no major releases scheduled for tomorrow, as January is typically a very quiet month for new albums, so she’d have the week all to herself. The Pinkprint failed to rule the Billboard 200 due to some intense competition when it first arrived, so it’s likely that the rapper is looking to avoid any conflicts when she finally gets around to sharing what she’s been working on.