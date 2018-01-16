Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Standing in the shadow of an older sibling can often be difficult, but it's especially hard for someone like Noah Cyrus, who has one of the most famous older sisters on the planet. Miley is inarguably one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, so it's understandable that Noah would have a difficult time standing out on her own. Thankfully, she's not trying to be her sister, and the varied music she makes proves that. The singer paired up with Norwegian electronic up-and-comer Alan Walker to release the single "All Falls Down," which has now been rising the ranks all around the world. It didn't take long to reach the peak in Walker's home country, but in the months since it first dropped, it has slowly been gaining fans, and it's helping make both Cyrus and Walker stars in their own right. The two musicians recently spoke to Fuse about their new song and what they have coming up soon. From what they shared, it sounds like 2018 is going to be very big for both of them.

FUSE: Tell me about how you two linked up for your single “All Falls Down.”

Alan Walker: [Digital Farm Animals] contacted me with the top line and asked if I wanted to do the production around it and I was like, “Yeah, this is pretty awesome!” As we proceeded with that, we also sent it to her and then she jumped on.

Noah Cyrus: I have history with Digital Farm Animals—they helped me with “Stay Together,” they were the ones that actually showed me “Stay Together” in the first place and we worked on it together. That was our first introduction. I've gone to London and worked with them, so I'm really close with Nick and everybody at Digital Farm Animals. I'm familiar with the writers and everybody. I'm not so great with learning about new music and EDM music and that was a whole new world to me. They played me Alan's stuff and I fell in love with it and then I wanted to do the record.

How long have you known Digital Farm Animals?

Noah Cyrus: Since I was probably 15. Whoa.

Noah Cyrus: Yeah!

Alan Walker: I've also been in touch with them. I did a remix of “Millionaire” by Digital Farm Animals and that's pretty much the connecting point where I started talking to them. Since then we've been having frequent connections.

How exciting was it to see your single take off all around the world?

Noah Cyrus: For me, it was crazy. Whenever anybody will ask me to be on a record, I find that so cool because it's such a new thing for me. I'm like, "Really? Alan Walker wants me on his record?" So, then to see that people are enjoying it is really crazy. People all around the world. I think it was No. 1 in...

Alan Walker: It's No. 1 in Norway, my home country, and to me that's the most important market. When releasing a new single, it's always kind of scary because you don't know how people will react. But people have been really, really happy with "All Falls Down." Working with Noah and Digital Farm Animals has been a very, very fun process and would love to work with them more. Noah, you said you're not big on discovering new music, especially EDM, but you've been on a couple EDM tracks now.

Noah Cyrus: Well, I wasn't... As I was turning into an artist is when I got introduced to EDM music and like this new world. So by new to this world, I mean maybe this year. [Last] January is whenever I first started doing the EDM tracks and now, of course, I'm obsessed with it. Now I listen to it all the time.

No. 1 in Norway. Top 10 in many other places, right?

Alan Walker: Yeah. I don't know. I haven't really been paying as much attention. You only care about Norway.

Alan Walker: It's the most important. That's the No. 1 priority for me, I would say.

Noah Cyrus: I think what's cool is whenever you start making friends with Spotify and YouTube and Apple Music… You start making those friendships and then you see “All Falls Down” on Today's Top Hits as me, Noah Cyrus, sitting on my couch on my XBOX, trying to be like, "What am I gonna listen to on Today's Top Hits?" Watching it on my TV screen and I'm like, "Oh, it's ‘All Falls Down’!" That was so cool! My boyfriend blasted it and I was like, "Turn this off, it's so embarrassing," but secretly you love it because you're like, "Oh my God, this is our song." I think that's a really cool thing whenever you're scrolling through a playlist and you see your name and the song that you brought to life, that's a really great feeling. Knowing that you were able to bring a song to life and bring its full potential out there for people to fall in love with it is a really cool feeling as well.

What's next for you, Alan?

Alan Walker: An album that's coming out this year. It's still in progress, not ready. I can't tell you much about features on it or anything yet, but I'm really, really excited about this one. I think it will be the right thing because I've only been going single by single and, at the same time, I've been focusing on the next single, producing a new one. Noah, your musical style has shifted, and every one of your singles sounds different from the others, and you've done some EDM songs. How would you describe yourself as an artist?

Noah Cyrus: I’m not stuck on one sound. It doesn't have to be straight up the middle pop when it can be a little country, or it can be a little indie, or it can be EDM, or anything, because all I really care about is making great songs that people relate to and people wanna sing to or cry to or have fun to. It's not about what that one sound that I have to stick with because music is supposed to be fun, whether you're crying to it or not. It's music and that makes you feel something.



For me, it's all about the lyrics and the melodies. It's not so much about production that has to stick with one thing, you know what I mean? I don't wanna be tied down to one sound, so I would definitely say my album will be cohesive with the songs, but I wouldn't say it's just gonna be one sound, because I'm so in love with music. Since I was a little girl, I've been shown so many different varieties of music and so many different artists that I wanna carry that into my own album. I don't wanna just be like "Noah the pop singer," you know? I don't want it to just be pop music. I like having EDM in there, but I also like having songs like “I'm Stuck,” which is very country. I like mixing it around. I like having songs like “Almost Famous” that are acoustic. Labyrinth and XXXTENTACION and different artists that aren't exactly the same. You know what I mean? I don't think it has to be that way, so for my album, I wanna get the point across that it's not just pop music.