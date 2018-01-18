Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Yesterday, hip-hop up-and-comer YFN Lucci released the music video for a new song entitled “Boss Life,” featuring Migos superstar Offset. The song and the video both fit squarely with what both musicians have been working on for the past several months, but music lovers everywhere have been taken aback by one lyric which comes off as homophobic and frankly disturbing. During his verse, Offset rhymes the line “Pinky ring crystal clear, 40k spent on a private Lear” with “I cannot vibe with queers,” which was immediately troubling and seemed to add to yet another issue in a long line of offenses by a member of Migos against the LGBTQ community. When asked for a comment, Offset sent the following statement to Fuse: “I didn’t write that about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was looking up words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd.” Listen to "Boss Life" below:

Offset’s reasoning might not “vibe” with everyone—and reasonably so—but let’s say for a moment that it is 100 percent true, and that he simply means “queer” in the sense that people are “strange or odd.” It’s entirely possible that the hip-hop star was going in that direction and made a misstep. Yet when even one of the LGBTQ community's biggest enemies—President Donald Trump—has mentioned the LGBTQ community, the "Q" undeniably stood for queer. If Offset had said "I cannot vibe with gays" but claimed to take the meaning of gay to be "happy," that would have never made it past the demo phase.