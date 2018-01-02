Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has a tremendous year ahead of him, as he’s got new music, a slew of concerts, and now another child joining his family, and that’s all happening in just the first half of 2018!
The rocker revealed on Instagram that he and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper are expecting a baby at some point this year, opening 2018 with a joyous announcement. This is baby number three for Wentz, and it will be his second with Camper. The model gave birth to their first child Saint Lazslo Wentz, back in 2014. The musician also has another son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with pop singer Ashlee Simpson.
There was no indication as to when Wentz’s daughter—his two sons were holding a pink wrapped box in the announcement photo, which seems like a fair indication that this time, the baby will be a girl—will arrive, but the rocker will need to carve out some time in his hectic schedule to celebrate her arrival.
Fall Out Boy’s seventh proper album MANIA is scheduled for a January 19 release, which itself has been pushed back from several months prior. The band needed time to rethink things and share a few new singles, including their most recent drop, “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t,” though they still haven’t managed a serious smash from the new title.
In addition to releasing an album and probably another single or two, FOB will pick up where they left off on their Mania Tour, which heads to several countries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania in the coming months.
Fall Out Boy also recently released a remixed version of their single "Champion" with BTS member RM recently. After you listen to that, take a look back at FOB more than a decade ago with this classic Fuse interview:
