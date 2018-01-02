Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has a tremendous year ahead of him, as he’s got new music, a slew of concerts, and now another child joining his family, and that’s all happening in just the first half of 2018!

The rocker revealed on Instagram that he and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper are expecting a baby at some point this year, opening 2018 with a joyous announcement. This is baby number three for Wentz, and it will be his second with Camper. The model gave birth to their first child Saint Lazslo Wentz, back in 2014. The musician also has another son, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with pop singer Ashlee Simpson. There was no indication as to when Wentz’s daughter—his two sons were holding a pink wrapped box in the announcement photo, which seems like a fair indication that this time, the baby will be a girl—will arrive, but the rocker will need to carve out some time in his hectic schedule to celebrate her arrival.