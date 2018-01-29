Everyone remembers Pink's breathtaking 2010 GRAMMY performance when she hung from the ceiling and sang a live acrobatic rendition of "Glitter in the Sky" that stands as arguably one of the most impressive performances in the award show's history. For 2017, the singer seemed set on making another statement with "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."

Dressed in a loose T-shirt and jeans, it was clear that Pink was making this performance more about substance than flash. The song's timely, empowering lyrics—lines like "This is a battle I must win / To want my share is not a sin" undoubtedly a direct line of support to the current #TimesUp movement—were also being delivered by an American Sign Language interpreter, the only artist to do this during the 2018 GRAMMYs. This was a major moment in having those in the deaf and hard of hearing community be a part of understanding each important line from the song just like those more able. Yet, this potentially huge moment of inclusivity was unfortunately ruptured due to the stage set up and filming of the performance.

Upon her opening lines, Pink was seen with her ASL interpreter on the side of her stage. Viewers could see the interpreter's initial words, but the camera mostly focused on just Pink, who was not performing ASL. Altogether, there were only a few moments where the ASL interpret was shown on camera—including a powerful moment where she and Pink looked at one another—but most of the time she was unable to be seen.