This year, the “What About Us” singer will open the game, while fellow pop chart-topper Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show. While she’s primarily known for her rocking tunes like “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “U + Ur Hand,” Pink surprises time and time again by showing off her stellar vocals, which rival some of the best out there. She probably won’t be flying through the air, which is her favorite stunt during concerts, as that probably wouldn’t be appropriate for the moment...though if anyone could pull it off, it’s her).

With less than a month to go before the biggest football game of the year, there’s a lot of talk about the music and the musicians that will be featured this time around. The NFL has just announced that pop singer Pink will have the honor of singing the National Anthem before the game begins, which is a highly-coveted performance slot.

Pink is the latest name to join a diverse group of musicians who have taken up the difficult task of showcasing the National Anthem, which is one of the most closely-watched vocal performances of the year. In 2017, country superstar Luke Bryan did the patriotic tune justice, and in the past few years, artists like Lady Gaga (who went on to headline the halftime show the following year), Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, and Alicia Keys have all belted the track as well, and Pink has a lot to live up to.

Performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is just the kick off for a 2018 that promises to be great for Pink. She’ll be promoting her most recent No. 1 album Beautiful Trauma throughout the year, and the record likely has at least one or two more hit singles just waiting to be spun off. She is also slated to begin her tour of the same name in early March (around the same time as Timberlake), which will see her traversing the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand throughout much of 2018.

The fact that Pink has been selected to sing our nation’s most important song (some would say) above others may be a sign that the NFL is also considering her for possible headlining duties in the coming years. She would make a great choice, as she is inarguably one of the best live performers in the music business, and whatever she brought to the field would surely be remembered for years to come.

