After properly introducing the song to the masses last night at the GRAMMYs, Pink is moving forward and pushing her tune “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” and she’s proving her art can stand on its own merits.

Earlier today, the pop superstar unleashed the video for her song “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” which is featured on her latest album Beautiful Trauma. The black and white clip doesn’t rely on a storyline or comedic moments (like her “Beautiful Trauma” treatment) to interest the viewer, instead allowing Pink’s emotions to sell the song. The track is decidedly adult contemporary in sound and between the singer’s delivery and the lush production swelling behind her, it’s not difficult to understand why this is clearly a favorite of hers and why so many fans have rallied behind the tune as well.

Her decidedly masculine look (including a short haircut, tank top, and baggy pants) and her daughter's quick cameo clues the viewer in that this is another in a long string of messages Pink has delivered that shows she doesn't care about gender or what's expected of her as a woman. She's perfect and strong the way she is, and those qualities and styles are exactly what have made her so successful in the first place.