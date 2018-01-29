After properly introducing the song to the masses last night at the GRAMMYs, Pink is moving forward and pushing her tune “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” and she’s proving her art can stand on its own merits.
Earlier today, the pop superstar unleashed the video for her song “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” which is featured on her latest album Beautiful Trauma. The black and white clip doesn’t rely on a storyline or comedic moments (like her “Beautiful Trauma” treatment) to interest the viewer, instead allowing Pink’s emotions to sell the song. The track is decidedly adult contemporary in sound and between the singer’s delivery and the lush production swelling behind her, it’s not difficult to understand why this is clearly a favorite of hers and why so many fans have rallied behind the tune as well.
Her decidedly masculine look (including a short haircut, tank top, and baggy pants) and her daughter's quick cameo clues the viewer in that this is another in a long string of messages Pink has delivered that shows she doesn't care about gender or what's expected of her as a woman. She's perfect and strong the way she is, and those qualities and styles are exactly what have made her so successful in the first place.
While it has now earned a proper visual, “Wild Hearts” hasn’t been announced as a single from Beautiful Trauma, though that confirmation may be coming soon. Lead single “All About Us” (which earned her a GRAMMY nomination) was a certified hit all around the world, while follow-up “Beautiful Trauma” didn’t perform quite as well on the charts. The timing of this release suggests that her new song could wind up being the album’s third single, and it would be a welcome shift in sound and another potential smash.
Pink’s performance in the colorless video mimics what she showed last night at the GRAMMYs, down to her hand movements and simple choreography. She was joined on stage by an ASL interpreter, and though the camera people didn’t devote enough attention to that part of her showing, Pink obviously wants this song to be inclusive, and she’s trying to make it possible for as many people as possible to receive the powerful message she’s trying to send.
While she does love to indulge in a spectacle (think acrobatics, flying through the air, or dancing on the side of a building), as her career progresses, Pink is making it clear that her music doesn’t really need all the trappings to be regarded as some of the best being pushed by female pop singers of the day.
Listen to fellow 2018 GRAMMY nominee Kehlani (who also didn't end up with a trophy last night) talk about why she loves Pink so much.
