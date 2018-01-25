Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Las Vegas is known as much for gambling as it is for its crazy nights out, which is exactly what hip-hop star Post Malone enjoyed last night. But when the “Rockstar” chart-topper took to the streets and showed his fans what he was up to, more than a few people took offense to his antics—which bring up extremely painful, and potentially traumatic, memories. The musician drove around the streets of Sin City in what appears to be an armored military vehicle. Malone himself isn’t at the wheel, but rather riding on top, holding his phone standing next to a machine gun. What Post Malone did last night is not illegal, nor was it potentially dangerous to anyone in the city as its run by an official company Battlefield Vegas, but that isn’t what has many people so angry about his behavior.

Many people are dismissing Malone’s late-night activities as a harmless bit of fun, but their immediate need to brush off what others are rightfully angry about doesn’t take into account the horrific tragedy that took place in October when a deranged man opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others with several firearms. The man behind the attack used what is called a bump stock, which effectively makes a rifle operate closer to a machine gun. In response to swift criticism that began to come his way, Malone took to Twitter to explain that “the gun isn't even real.”

the gun isn't even real y'all. i was at battlefield vegas and they gave me a ride back in the Humvee. it really has nothing to do with anything. just was having fun. never thought anyone would assume that i was being disrespectful. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) January 25, 2018