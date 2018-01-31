Red Velvet start their 2018 with a strong R&B feel via "Bad Boy," the lead single off the band's deluxe repackage of their 2017 Perfect Velvet album.

Produced by The Stereotypes—who are just coming off a huge win for helming the GRAMMY's Song of Year in Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like"—the ladies put a K-pop spin on today's modern R&B and hip-hop sounds. Just like how the likes of Rihanna, Tinashe and Cardi B have incorporating sassy, catch phrases into their verses and chrouses, Red Velvet put a similar spin on to the concept with a handful of hooks sprinkled all throughout the new cut for maximum impact.