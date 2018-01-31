Red Velvet start their 2018 with a strong R&B feel via "Bad Boy," the lead single off the band's deluxe repackage of their 2017 Perfect Velvet album.
Produced by The Stereotypes—who are just coming off a huge win for helming the GRAMMY's Song of Year in Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like"—the ladies put a K-pop spin on today's modern R&B and hip-hop sounds. Just like how the likes of Rihanna, Tinashe and Cardi B have incorporating sassy, catch phrases into their verses and chrouses, Red Velvet put a similar spin on to the concept with a handful of hooks sprinkled all throughout the new cut for maximum impact.
The accompanying music video also sees the quintet bringing some heat into the winter months with edgy, fishnet-laced looks in a wintry, blizzardy landscape. There doesn't seem to be a larger storyline or narrative to the video other than hot fashion and dreamy visuals which we'll totally take as yet another gorgeous video in the group's long line of top-notch videos.
"Bad Boy" is one of three new songs added to Perfect Velvet alongside the synth-pop cut "All Right" and snappy ballad "Time to Love." Listen the newly upgraded album list below:
