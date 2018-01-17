Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After receiving backlash from fans (including myself) for not speaking up about Woody Allen, it turns out Selena Gomez allegedly donated a large sum to Time's Up. According to People, a source close to the singer revealed the news, despite Gomez herself not making a public statement in regards to her working with embattled director. The "Bad Liar" star “made a significant donation anonymously” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that “far exceeded her salary for the film," the source claims. The news comes after her A Rainy Day in New York co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall donated their salaries to Time's Up and other charities that help sexual abuse survivors. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," Chalamet said in a statement.

In the midst of Hollywood's #MeToo movement and Allen's sexual abuse allegations resurfacing in Hollywood, Gomez notably did not speak on the topic. But she did acknowledge Time's Up in an Instagram post, stating "It’s time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all." Her mother Mandy Teefey later answered fans' confusion on social media: "Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."