The entire cast of Stranger Things is wickedly talented outside of the popular series (as made evident here), and Gaten Matarazzo is continuing to prove that notion in 2018! The 15-year-old actor, who plays Dustin on the show, and his band Work In Progress recently showed just how much they love emo music.

The teens took over the stage at Stone Pony in Asbury Park, N.J. over the holiday weekend where they covered emo classics like Paramore's 2007 anthem "Misery Business" and Fall Out Boy's 2005 smash "Sugar, We're Going Down." They also tried their hand at Foo Fighters' signature track, "Everlong." Matarazzo, alongside the other band members (which includes his sisters Sabrina and Carmen) looked in his element has he channeled his inner rock star. Never mind the fact that the actor was a mere three years old when the Fall Out Boy tune was released!