Last year, pop superstar Taylor Swift won a court case against radio DJ David Mueller after she accused him of groping her, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding gainful employment in the same industry just a short time later.

The DJ and on-air talent has reportedly been hired at KIX 92.7, a country-only radio station based in Greenwood, Mississippi, though he’s not spinning records under his own name. He is reportedly working again under the alias Stonewall Jackson, a name he stole from one of the most famous generals in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. That name isn’t listed under the station’s On-Air Staff (according to the company’s website), but he’s reportedly working as a co-host on the “Jackson & Jonbob" morning program.

Mueller was found guilty of groping Swift at a radio event in 2013 by a jury in Colorado last year. Swift only asked for a symbolic $1 in compensation, which she was awarded. The country-turned-pop singer claimed the inappropriate behavior years ago, and Mueller filed a lawsuit against the superstar after he lost his job due to her statement. She then filed a countersuit against him, which is the case she won in 2017.