After teasing that something new was on the way on social media, electro-pop duo The Chainsmokers have dropped their new single “Sick Boy,” and it seems to signal that they’re ready to launch the next phase of their career.

While they made their name by taking the electronic breakdowns that made them successes in the dance world and bringing them to the Top 40-loving mainstream, “Sick Boy” is pure pop, though don’t go thinking they’ve ditched the computers in favor of more traditional instruments (no matter what appears to be happening in the video). The Chainsmokers are now unabashedly trafficking in the laptop-made pop that most stars churn out, which they've been heading towards for some time.

“Sick Boy” is noticeably darker in tone compared to party tracks like “Don’t Let Me Down,” and while they’ve always been wistful and melancholy (think “Something Just Like This,” “Closer,” or “Paris”), this latest cut is downright gloomy...though that doesn’t mean it’s not catchy and worthy of back-to-back plays.