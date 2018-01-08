via H&M (@hm on Instagram)

The Weeknd moves quickly in everything he does, and he has now cut ties with one of the biggest brands in fashion without so much as a slight hesitation in the name of calling out racism, even if it was accidental. The R&B/pop star tweeted this morning that he was “shocked and embarrassed” by a photo posted on H&M’s website, and that after seeing the image, he “will not be working with” the giant anymore.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The image he’s talking about is one of a black child wearing a green hoodie featuring the words “coolest monkey in the jungle.” The Swedish retailer was immediately called out by thousands of people on Twitter, and the gaffe didn’t take long to reach The Weeknd. The GRAMMY winner released a clothing line with H&M featuring his name and logos just last year while he was promoting his Starboy album, and now he has made it clear that he won’t be repeating that partnership. H&M has responded to the backlash by apologizing, and the company issued the following statement about the incident: