Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is the latest star to take a financial stand against Woody Allen, whose sexual misconduct allegations have been rumbling through Hollywood for years without any backlash. The Call Me By Your Name star announced he will be donating his salary from Allen's upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York to Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. "I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job. That has become much clearer to me in the last few months, having witnessed the birth movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence," Chalamet said in an Instagram statement.

"I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," he continued. Chalamet follows the same motion from Rainy Day co-star Rebecca Hall, who also announced last week she will be donating her salary to Time's Up. Allen's alleged sexual abuse is nothing new, but it was pushed further into the spotlight as his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times that targeted the director, who claims he sexually assaulted her.

In the midst of the protests against Allen, it comes off a bit strange when people like Selena Gomez (who was inexplicably crowned 2017 Woman of the Year by Billboard) remains silent. The singer also worked with the director on the Rainy Day movie, but hasn't spoke about her decision. Her mother, on the other hand, is calling her out. When asked on Instagram why her daughter hasn't responded to the news, Mandy Teefey replied (via Teen Vogue): "Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears."

Selena Gomez’s mum just threw her under the bus in this whole Woody Allen mess pic.twitter.com/KKvStwEBLg — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) January 16, 2018