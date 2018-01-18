UPDATE (1/18, 6PM): Tinashe has dropped the video for "No Drama," which is a mix of street and sweet. Check out the flashy visual above!

Original Story (1/18, 12:40PM): Are you ready for some new Tinashe? The singer has dropped another banger titled "No Drama," which is the latest single from her upcoming album Joyride.

Tinashe trades in the cutesy pop that we heard in "Superlove" for a more raw, rugged and trap-inspired sound that will bring longtime fans back to her Black Water mixtape days, and even 2016's Nightride. "Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me / Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me / AKA a popstar AKA a problem / AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em / We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana / Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas," she spits with a swagger that will have your favorite rapper nodding in approval.