UPDATE (1/18, 6PM): Tinashe has dropped the video for "No Drama," which is a mix of street and sweet. Check out the flashy visual above!
Original Story (1/18, 12:40PM): Are you ready for some new Tinashe? The singer has dropped another banger titled "No Drama," which is the latest single from her upcoming album Joyride.
Tinashe trades in the cutesy pop that we heard in "Superlove" for a more raw, rugged and trap-inspired sound that will bring longtime fans back to her Black Water mixtape days, and even 2016's Nightride. "Said I'm falling off but they won't JFK me / Tried to be myself but they won't AKA me / AKA a popstar AKA a problem / AKA don't hold me back, I swear I got 'em / We pulled up in Gucci, dripped down in Gabbana / Bad as I wanna, only chasing commas," she spits with a swagger that will have your favorite rapper nodding in approval.
Tinashe also throws in a Mean Girls reference for fun ("Yelling you can't sit with us, throwing up middle fingers) while featured artist Offset swoops in with his signature adlibs. His guest verse is filled with the typical braggadocio lyrics, but Tinashe sets the overall tone for the track. "No Drama" is the first taste of new music from Tinashe since last March's "Flame." The singer plans to drop her long-awaited Joyride album sometime this year and will release two new songs—"Me So Bad” and “Faded Love”—soon.
After you listen to "No Drama," watch Tinashe share what she's learned from touring with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry below:
