With Troye Sivan's just-released new single and video for "My My My!," the 22-year-old continues his rise as a confident gay artist who never disappoints with his forward-thinking pop gems.

Sonically, the new track sees Troye embracing more electronic sounds with a grinding, glitchy electro-pop-club production which feels like a graduation from the blend of electronic, pop and R&B on his Blue Neighbourhood album. The listener can hear how much Sivan loves being in love, whether it's from his low-bass crooning on the verses (where lines like "I got my tongue between your teeth" hits on the specific details you notice when you really dig someone) to the euphoric chant-singing on the chorus (He shouts "Oh my my my! / I die every night with you / Oh my my my! / Living for your every move").