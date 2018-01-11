With Troye Sivan's just-released new single and video for "My My My!," the 22-year-old continues his rise as a confident gay artist who never disappoints with his forward-thinking pop gems.
Sonically, the new track sees Troye embracing more electronic sounds with a grinding, glitchy electro-pop-club production which feels like a graduation from the blend of electronic, pop and R&B on his Blue Neighbourhood album. The listener can hear how much Sivan loves being in love, whether it's from his low-bass crooning on the verses (where lines like "I got my tongue between your teeth" hits on the specific details you notice when you really dig someone) to the euphoric chant-singing on the chorus (He shouts "Oh my my my! / I die every night with you / Oh my my my! / Living for your every move").
The accompanying video sees the Australian star living out his fantasy in a slew of moody, darkly-lit-but-gorgeous scenes and backdrops. Throughout the video Troye dances alongside what appears to be a trio of fellow queer men, playing into the idea that LGBTQ people feel most free and open to express their feelings on love among other members of the community. All the men in the video are very different, hitting on a larger message for the diverse types of love and people he looks to empower and celebrate in the visual. Watch above.
"My My My!" kicks off what is expected to be a new 2018 album for the star. With the single already rising into the Top 10 of the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart, this era looks promising towards making Troye Sivan the important pop star so many need him to be. While we wait for that, watch his friend Trevor Moran talk about how proud he is of the star below:
