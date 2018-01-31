Michael Campanella/WireImage

In just a few days, Justin Timberlake is headed to the biggest stage offered to musicians in the world, as he's slated to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show. He's been in that spotlight before, but it's been a while since he was on the bill, and last time, things didn't go so well. It's been well over a decade since the still-infamous Nipplegate incident, and people will be watching very carefully when he makes his way to the field. We'll be watching along with much of America, and there are a few things we'd really love to see on Sunday night...

1. Older Material, Less ‘Man of the Woods’

Justin is set to take to the stage just two days after his new album Man of the Woods is released, so there will absolutely be some new music featured on the setlist, but we’re hoping he keeps it to just one track. The three songs the pop singer has already shared from the project have been somewhat hit or miss, and showcasing all three would be a terrible decision on his part. Sure, people get excited when someone as big as he is drops a new tune or an album, but the Super Bowl is not like a regular concert, and if he wants the millions of people tuning in to enjoy the break, he needs to stick to the biggest successes from his past, like “SexyBack,” “Rock Your Body,” “Mirrors” and “Cry Me a River.”

2. Choreography

In addition to being a talented singer, Timberlake has always been known as a dancer, and throughout his career, he’s been able to incorporate some enviable moves into most of his video and performances. While choreography might not be appropriate if he plays a new song like “Say Something,” many of his biggest hits lend themselves to backup dancers and plenty of fancy footwork on his part. The pyro and massive sets will surely be great, but hopefully he doesn’t give up on the dancing!

3. *NSYNC

Of all the things we’d love to see at the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, the one that is least likely to happen is an *NSYNC reunion...but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream! The boy band that made JT a star has already performed during the halftime show back when they were still together, and since they went their separate ways over 15 years ago, they have been almost entirely inactive. They did reunite for a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, but beyond that, they have no need to give it another go. Also, they’ve already made it clear that they will not be appearing during the staging, though we certainly wish they would!

4. Guest Stars

While *NSYNC might not show up, there are plenty of other artists who could pop up and help keep things interesting during the halftime show. While wishing that names like Ciara or Madonna would show up for one song might be a bit too much to ask, it’s not unreasonable to think that perhaps frequent collaborators Jay-Z, Timbaland, or Chris Stapleton could make appearances, given that they are not only superstars in their own right, but they have worked with the headliner on more than one occasion.