Worth 1,000 Words

NICOLA FORMICHETTI for V Magazine via @vmagazine on Instagram
Sam Smith is front and center for 'V' magazine's Spring 2018 “The Discovery Issue." Being interviewed by no other than Sarah Jessica Parker, the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer spoke openly about his body image, writing and relationships. Read the full interview here.
Sam Smith is front and center for 'V' magazine's Spring 2018 “The Discovery Issue." Being interviewed by no other than Sarah Jessica Parker, the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer spoke openly about his body image, writing and relationships. Read the full interview here.
User Comments