13 Classic 'All That' Skits That Will Make You Wish For a Reboot

Feb 8: 2018 amfAR Gala

Halsey and Taraji get together for a good cause. As host of last night’s amfAR Gala in New York City, Taraji P. Henson helped raise $1.6 million for researchers around the world working on a cure for HIV. Also in attendance was Queen Latifah, Heidi Klum, Maxwell and Halsey, who closed the event with an intamiate performance.