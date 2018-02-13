Spotlight
13 Naughty Ty Dolla $ign Lyrics to Inspire Your Next Late-Night Bedroom Session
The singer definitely is a freak in the sheets!
"The director in this bitch, blockbuster in this bitch
Sex producer, lights, camera, action in this bitch
We all off in this bitch, and I'm all off in that ass
I'm way past the speed limit, yeah I'm driving it fast
Somethin' out of a magazine she belong on TV
She remind me of a pornstar the way she put it on me"
"Now when I get that text, you coming over, right?
I just hop out in that Porsche and go in over drive
Like our sex when we play, 'Bump N Grind' on replay
But I lose my mind in that thing, I lose my mind in that thing yeah
And I just made a playlist
Filled with all your favorites
Yeah, let's wake up all the neighbors
I wanna hear you loud, yeah
That Ginuwine, that Missy, Aaliyah
Beyoncé, I'ma throw on Kells, or 112
Or Trigga, or Breezy"
