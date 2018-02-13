Justin Timberlake may have owned the Super Bowl's Halftime yesterday, but today we're talking about the halftime results of the 13th Annual Soompi Awards and it's time to see which acts are the frontrunners to be named the year's brightest stars in K-entertainment. Soompi has revealed the halfway results of their yearly award show with several acts off to an exciting start already.

Currently, BTS is on their way to snagging the most awards this year with "Mic Drop" sensations and their members leading a whopping eight categories across K-pop and K-dramas. Meanwhile, the likes of Wanna One, Blackpink, Red Velvet, IU, Monsta X, Heize, EXO's Baekhyun and more are all leading in their own categories.

Also, we're happy to reveal the halftime results of the Fuse Music Video of the Year category. Currently, BTS is also leading this category with their "Spring Day" visual. But the septet are closely followed by EXO's "Power" and Monsta X's "Dramarama" in second and third places, respectively.