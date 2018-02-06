If you're not into Valentine's Day because you're single or if you're just a savage who has been waiting for this holiday to finally break things off with your cuffing season partner, 6lack released a new track that embodies all these feelings. The singer (whose last name is ironically Valentine) is all about "Cutting Ties" on this breakup anthem.

"Five, six, times that I shoulda had that convo, yeah / Seven, eight, could you be gone by tomorrow? / Hydroplaning and I'm tryna pop my brakes / I don't wanna make it look like I ran away / You could do better than I / Something you need to know, you gotta let go," he croons ever so casually. 6lack's delivery is so smooth yet so cruel, as he blatantly tells his girl that he's been more than ready to be alone. Definitely add this one to your Anti-Valentine's Day playlist today while chugging down a few bottles of wine. And check out our essential pop breakup songs playlist to further soak in your feelings.